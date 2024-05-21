Colton Underwood is expecting his first baby with husband Jordan C. Brown.

Underwood, 32, confirmed the news in an interview with Men’s Health published on Tuesday, May 21. The couple explained that they used a concierge service to find an egg donor, but they chose not to know which of their sperm was used. “Some people want blue eyes and blond hair,” the former Bachelor said of the donor selection process. “We want somebody deep and cool. I believe in nature vs. nurture. So give us the basics and we can show this kid love.”

Underwood also shared photos of the baby’s ultrasound via Instagram, writing, “Our little boy is coming this fall 💙.” In the Men’s Health interview, he specified that the duo’s surrogate is due in October.

The couple’s exciting news comes one year after they tied the knot in May 2023. “The Brown-Underwoods ❤️ May 13th 2023,” Underwood and Brown wrote via a joint Instagram post one day after their nuptials at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley, California.

Related: Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown's Relationship Timeline Colton Underwood was once scared to be his true self, but he found love with now-husband Jordan C. Brown after embracing his identity. Bachelor Nation first met the former NFL player when he competed on Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018 before moving on to season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. After […]

Later that month, the Indianapolis native shared snippets from their wedding through a video slideshow via Instagram. “Peace. what a wild few years leading to the most perfect weekend with our friends and families. thank you for the love and support,” he captioned the heartwarming post.

Bachelor Nation met Underwood during Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette in 2018, where he was eliminated in week 8. Four months after joining season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, the former football player was named the Bachelor for the show’s 23rd season, where he met Cassie Randolph. Following their two-year relationship — and a tumultuous split that involved the model being granted a restraining order against her ex — Underwood came out in a Good Morning America interview in April 2021.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time,” the ABC personality shared. “I’m gay. I came to terms with that earlier this year, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know. … I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life. That means the world to me.”

Though Underwood took fans through his journey with Coming Out Colton, which premiered in December 2021, the show did not include his relationship with his now-husband — a decision he made on purpose.

Related: 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Babies: Photos ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ alums have welcomed some pretty adorable babies — see the family photos!

“I have been through that. I have done that,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2022. “Even going into the show, that was one of the conversations with the production company. … I’m not in a space right now to really, like, put myself out there like that. I had a lot of self-discovery to do.”

Since then, Underwood has become more open about his relationship via social media. On Valentine’s Day in 2022, he posted a special tribute to his beau. “This valentines day is a special one. i get to love who i want and i love loving on you. @jordancbrown_,” he wrote.

Later that month, Underwood and the political strategist announced their engagement in Feburary 2022. “Life is going to be fun with you,” the Bachelor alum wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a photo with his then-fiancé.

During a trip to Paris in July 2022, the Chargers alum shared an adorable snap of the duo in front of the Eiffel Tower, captioning it “my love.”