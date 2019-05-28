Becca Kufrin broke Colton Underwood’s heart after traveling to his hometown on The Bachelorette, but there are no hard feelings between them these days.

“We’re actually really close. We keep in touch,” the publicist, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively at Tacotopia’s recent Taco ‘Bout a Good Night event in Santa Monica, noting that she and fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen also “check in” on Underwood’s girlfriend, Cassie Randolph.

In fact, Yrigoyen, 30, in particular is so close with the former football player, 27, that they are “going golfing together” soon, according to the medical sales rep. (They also met up at the Tacotopia event!)

“I think it’s an easy dynamic,” Kufrin told Us. “I think people think it’s weird to stay friends with people you’ve dated, but it’s been fine for us. We’ve stayed close with him since my season ended.”

Underwood, Yrigoyen and 26 other men competed for Kufrin’s heart on season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018. The Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation founder went on to appear on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise before becoming the 23rd star of The Bachelor, where he fell in love with Randolph, 24.

When asked whether she believes the speech pathologist is a good fit for the athlete, Kufrin told Us, “I think so, yeah! I haven’t seen them interact, like, face-to-face all that often, but he seems happy and they seem good and they’re living in the same area now, which I think is working for them.”

So, how does Underwood feel about his friendship with Kufrin and Yrigoyen?

“I just think it’s like a dynamic after the show that not a lot of people realize,” he told Us. “You just go through something unique and then, you know, Garrett and I got along great. So it’s just a friendship!”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

