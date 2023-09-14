Savannah Chrisley revealed an unexpected A-lister in her dating history that even her biggest fans never saw coming.

During the Thursday, September 14, episode of Nick Viall‘s “The Viall Files” podcast, Chrisley, 26, recalled previously going out with controversial actor Armie Hammer.

“He and I connected and went out to dinner one time, but that was the extent of it,” she said while playing coy about who made the first move. “I don’t know. I don’t know. Maybe it was [me], maybe it wasn’t.”

Chrisley and Viall, 42, briefly touched on Hammer’s high-profile sexual assault scandal and its aftermath. (Earlier this year, prosecutors found insufficient evidence to support rape accusations brought forward against Hammer, 37, in 2021 for incidents that allegedly occurred four years prior. He has denied the claims.)

While Chrisley didn’t specify when she went out with Hammer, it appears their connection didn’t last long. Chrisley hinted on Thursday that she has a new man in her life, initially attempting to keep his identity private. However, Viall figured out she was referring to former college football player Robert Shiver when she mentioned Shiver’s estranged wife allegedly attempting to murder him.

“This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill him. It’s fine,” she said, adding that she reached out to Shiver, 38, online. “I like the DMs. He’s too hot to die. Look, the picture with his kids? He was so good-looking.”

Chrisley clarified that the pair are still “getting to know each other,” but Shiver is already making a strong impression. “[I appreciate] his heart, and the ability to listen and to understand and communicate,” she shared.

Shiver, who played football for the University of Auburn from 2006 to 2008, shares sons Grayson, 11, Landon, 10, and Rhett, 4, with Lindsay Shiver. Lindsay and two other men were arrested in July for allegedly planning a hit scheme.

According to Bahamas Court News, police discovered WhatsApp messages that allegedly detailed a plot to kill Robert. They were not required to enter a plea, but a court date is set for October.

Chrisley, for her part, has had her fair share of rocky romances. She got engaged to Nic Kerdiles in 2019 after two years of dating, but the pair ultimately decided to hit pause on their wedding plans.

“We made [the decision] together. We both realized that things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating,” Chrisley explained on the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast in June 2020. “I just knew we had to work on things on a different level. We had to dig deeper, and it’s hard.”

Three months later, Chrisley announced her split from Kerdiles, 29.

“Nic and I have decided to call it quits,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “There’s no hatred between the two of us…and in all honesty…that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually.”

Chrisley and Kerdiles briefly reconnected before ending their relationship for good in 2021.