Todd Chrisley is doing everything he can to shorten his prison stay — including teaching classes in a variety of subjects. The most surprising one, however, is a financial course.
“Dad’s definitely taught some classes too,” Savannah Chrisley revealed during the Tuesday, October 3, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast. “Trauma is one of them. I think another one was a financial class, which, how ironic?”
The Chrisley Knows Best alum quipped: “Our whole system is out of whack. Nothing makes sense.”
Savannah, 26, noted that her mom, Julie Chrisley, has “definitely taught classes, like, she taught a real estate class” during her own prison stay. “She’s got all these certificates from teaching and completing classes and all these things,” Savannah explained, calling her mom an “overachiever.”
Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, are benefiting from the First Step Act, according to Savannah, as they serve their respective sentences. (The couple were found guilty of tax evasion and fraud in 2022. Todd was sentenced to 12 years, while Julie was given seven years.)
The First Step Act was created to assist prisoners with reacclimating to society by taking classes or teaching them in jail. By taking or teaching the courses, inmates are able to get time knocked off their sentences, which has been the case for the Chrisleys.
“That’s what mom and dad’s reductions were. Were good time credits. FSA credits,” Savannah told her listeners. “They get 15 days off for every 30 they spend [teaching or learning]. Something of that nature.”
She continued: “It definitely has helped to reduce sentences. We’re grateful. We’re grateful there are programs out here that help to get your loved ones home sooner.”
Since entering prison in January, Todd has been able to work off two years from his stay, according to prison records. Todd’s release from Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Pensacola in Florida is now listed as January 22, 2033.
Julie, for her part, has earned a reduction of one year thus far. She is currently set to be released from Federal Medical Center, Lexington in Kentucky on October 19, 2028. She was previously sentenced to seven years for her part in the scandal.
While Savannah explained on Tuesday that she is getting used to the “status quo” of being without her parents, she reflected on the hardships her family has endured. (Savannah is currently raising her younger brother Grayson, 17, and sister Chloe, 10, whom her parents legally adopted from Todd’s eldest son, Kyle Chrisley.)
“It’s getting difficult because yesterday was exactly eight months since mom and dad were gone. I think it hit everyone pretty hard,” Savannah revealed. “I know for me — the kids and I just hung out at the house all day yesterday, and we all were just in our own kinda weird moods.”
She confessed: “It’s sad, because you think of all the life that is moving on without them and even just me dating. I would love to go and tell my mom anytime something good happens or anytime something bad happens. But it’s not like I can pick up the phone and call. And so it’s really sad to see the amount of things they’re missing out on.”