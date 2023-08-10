Savannah Chrisley couldn’t help but get emotional while sending her niece, Chloe, off to the first day of school.

“Our sweet Coco is off to 5th grade!! My heart is so happy 😭 as we walked through her new school yesterday all I could do is cry,” Savannah, 25, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, August 9. “Chloe has gone through A LOT of change but throughout the change she has made so much progress! I am beyond blessed for her to be in an environment that encourages growth, love, and acceptance!”

Savannah also shared two photos from the big day. One sweet snap featured her and the 10-year-old posing in front of some lockers. Savannah donned a denim jacket and black jeans while Chloe, for her part, looked effortlessly chic in a white dress emblazoned with blue flowers. The second image showed Chloe proudly rocking her school uniform with a pair of matching Converse sneakers.

Savannah revealed in November 2022 that she gained custody of younger brother Grayson and half-brother Kyle’s daughter, Chloe, amid parents Todd and Julie Chrisley’s legal woes. Both Todd, 54, and Julie, 50, were found guilty in June 2022 of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy. In January, Todd began serving his 12-year sentence in Florida, while Julie, for her part, reported to prison in Kentucky for her seven-year sentence. (Todd also shares son Chase, 26, with Julie as well as caught Lindsie, 33, and Kyle, 31, with ex-wife Teresa Terry.)

Shortly after Savannah took to social media on Wednesday to celebrate Chloe’s return to school, fans praised her in her comments section for taking her roles as big sister and aunt so seriously.

“You’re doing a fabulous job and Coco looks happy as can be! Fifth grade is hard that’s when they start all that getting serious about math😮… you better sharpen your skills girlfriend,” one person wrote.

Another fan said: “I’m just so proud of you Savannah. You are doing such an amazing job with Chloe and Grayson. I know that it’s God!! HE is the only way that we make it through things like y’all are going through. Beauty for ashes! Have a wonderful 5th grade year!!”

Since taking responsibility for Grayson and Chloe, Savannah has often talked candidly about how her life has changed as a result. “In my mind, I’m like, ‘I can’t move on with my life,’” she said on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast the same month her parents started to serve their sentences. “Until I know that they’re going to be there, I can’t get married. I can’t have a kid.”

In May, she opened up about how gaining custody has shifted her expectations around her personal life.

“I’m in that anger part of grief right now. I’m just angry at everything. And also, after taking on the kids. I’m like, ‘OK. Do I actually want kids? Do I? You know, seeing how much this whole thing has affected us?’” she said on her podcast, noting that her concerns are coming from a “place of anger” as her parents continue to serve their prison sentences.

“I don’t want anyone to take what I said out of context at all. I freaking love these two kids more than life itself. They are my everything,” Savannah continued. “We have so much fun together. I try to have as much fun as possible. I try to be a good, like, adult figure in their life, but it’s really hard being 25 and having two kids and trying to figure out what’s best for them because normally you get to grow — like you get to grow from one to two to three to four. Like, you get to grow through the ages. Now, I’m just being, like, thrown into it.”