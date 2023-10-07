Alix Earle gave Braxton Berrios the best 28th birthday present he could wish for — a social media hard launch!

“Hbd nfl man 🥳,” Earle, 22, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 6, alongside a pic of the pair kissing on a beach.

In the snap, Berrios — wearing striped swim trunks — hoisted Earl up in his arms and pulled her in for a steamy smooch. Earle, who wrapped her arms and legs around the NFL star, wore a black bikini and tied her long blonde locks in a low ponytail.

“Big fan of this,” Berrios commented on Earle’s snap, before reposting it onto his Instagram Story.

Earle had started uploading photos with Berrios via her social media in June, fresh off her split from baseball player Tyler Wade. Earle never shared Berrios’ face in the snaps and only referred to the Miami Dolphins wide receiver as “Sexy NFL Man.”

One month later, Earle and Berrios made their red carpet debut at the 2023 ESPYs but neither shared the photos via social media. While they weren’t exclusively dating at the time, they continued to see one another.

Earle even attended one of Berrios’ Dolphins games last month. “Fins up 🐬, dogs down 🌭,” she captioned a September Instagram carousel from a tailgate party, in which she wore a jersey with Berrios’ name and number on the back.

Days earlier, Earle recounted the beginning of their relationship during an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“We started talking at a very weird time in my life, I was finishing college,” she told host Alex Cooper. “As much as we were hanging out, it never felt like the right time to start a relationship.”

Earle also denied reports that she had come in between Berrios and his now-ex Sophia Culpo, who previously accused the pair of cheating.

“When I was reading these comments, I was bawling my eyes out to my friends and they were like, ‘Hello, Alix, this stuff normally does not get to you,’” Earle confessed on the September 20 podcast. “I spent my childhood basically thinking that this is the worst thing you could do to another human, so why the f—k would I do that?”

Berrios and Culpo, 26, started dating in 2021 before the Culpo Sisters star revealed in March that she was newly single after allegedly being cheated on by her former partner.

Berrios quickly denied her claims, asserting that they split in January before he moved on with Earle.

“I don’t want to start anything, I don’t want to fuel anything. I genuinely want all this to be over and everyone to move on and do whatever makes them happy,” he said in an Instagram Story video in June. “I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one and towards the end of it we had conversations along the lines of ‘we weren’t working out.’ So, when we split back in January, that’s why.”