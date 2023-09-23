Alix Earle has found love a few times in the public eye. The TikTok personality’s rise to fame might have come after her “Get Ready With Me” videos went viral, but she made headlines for her various relationships.

In December 2022, Earle revealed that she and MLB star Tyler Wade had split.

“We haven’t been together for a hot minute,” the internet personality shared in a TikTok Live at the time. “I’ve just been hiding it from you guys because I didn’t feel like dealing with it right now. Even stuff I posted of me and my boyfriend — we were not even dating like a week or two ago.”

Behind-the-scenes, however, sparks were flying between Earle and NFL star Braxton Berrios, despite them both dealing with the aftermath of recent breakups. While Earle was still reeling from her split with Wade, Braxton had gotten out of a two-year relationship with Sophia Culpo.

“Neither of us were really looking for a serious committed relationship, we were just having fun,” Earle explained on her “Hot Mess” podcast in September 2023. “I just wanted someone to hang out with, have fun, but I wasn’t looking for anyone serious, and neither was he.”

At the beginning of their fling, Earle assumed that they would move on once the football season started. However, Berrios got traded to the Miami Dolphins for the 2023 — 2024 season. Earle, a University of Miami graduate, still lives there.

Even though they’re close in proximity for the time being, she doesn’t want to be “tied down” in a relationship. The internet star noted during her podcast that she’s currently “figuring out this next chapter of my life.”

Keep scrolling for a complete breakdown of Earle’s love life and dating history: