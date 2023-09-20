TikTok personality Alix Earle is setting the record straight on rumors that she began seeing NFL star Braxton Berrios while he was still dating Culpo Sisters personality Sophia Culpo.

During the Wednesday, September 20, of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, host Alex Cooper asked Earle, 22, about social media users calling her a “mistress” and a “homewrecker” after Culpo, 26, accused Berrios, 27, of infidelity in June.

“When I was reading these comments, I was bawling my eyes out to my friends and they were like, ‘Hello, Alix, this stuff normally does not get to you,'” the influencer explained. “I spent my childhood basically thinking that this is the worst thing you could do to another human, so why the f—k would I do that?”

Earle then claimed that Berrios and Culpo were “not together” anymore when she was first linked to the athlete earlier this year. She noted that “everyone kind of just pointed fingers at me” when Culpo “started posting things alluding to unfaithfulness in the relationship.”

Back in June, Berrios took to social media to shut down speculation that he’d been unfaithful to Culpo, whom he began dating in 2021.

“I don’t want to start anything, I don’t want to fuel anything. I genuinely want all this to be over and everyone to move on and do whatever makes them happy,” he said via his Instagram Story at the time. “I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one and towards the end of it we had conversations along the lines of ‘we weren’t working out.’ So, when we split back in January, that’s why.”

Berrios added that the breakup “had nothing to do with anybody else.” In response, Culpo shared her side of the story one day later in a since-deleted TikTok.

“The real timeline. We broke up after the Drake concert Super Bowl weekend [in February] where he was seen making out with another girl,” she claimed in the video. “Not bitter, in fact I know this situation has been one of my biggest blessings. I wish everyone in this situation all the best, including myself which is why I’m here to share the truth so I can officially be done with all of this. All love ❤️.”

Despite Culpo’s claims, Earle told Cooper, 29, on Wednesday that she asked Berrios “for the receipts right away” to make sure she hadn’t inadvertently been part of infidelity.

“I was like there’s just no f—king way this happened. I was checking everything,” she said. “We have probably been over this a hundred and ten times because I was like, if you did that to a person, obviously of course, you’ll probably do that to me too and if I did that to someone else, I wouldn’t be able to live with myself.”

As for where Earle and Berrios stand now, Earle confirmed she is currently single and that she and Berrios were never exclusive.

“We started talking at a very weird time in my life, I was finishing college,” she explained. “As much as we were hanging out, it never felt like the right time to start a relationship.”