Alix Earle is clearing the air on her relationship status with Braxton Berrios.

Earle, 22, took to TikTok Live on Tuesday, August 1, to share where she stands with the NFL player, 27. “Me and Braxton are good! There is no tea,” she said in the clip. “We’re just not super serious. We didn’t want that for the summer.”

According to Earle, “Braxton and I are still talking, yes, but just casually.”

Fans started speculating whether the two had split after Earle was seen making out with designer Donna Karan’s grandson, Sebastian, in a Hamptons bar in July. Shortly after the kiss, it was revealed that Sebastian was only 17 years old at the time. (He has since turned 18.)

Earle subsequently defended herself via TikTok, claiming she was not aware of Sebastian’s age. “I found out about this the same time you guys did,” she wrote in a user’s comment section.

Earle has not been seen with Sebastian since. “I’m done with the Hamptons. I need to get out of the Hamptons,” she said with a laugh during her TikTok Live.

Berrios and Earle were first linked in March when she posted a “Get Ready With Me” TikTok and explained she was prepping for a sushi date. The next month, Sophia Culpo confirmed that she and Berrios had called it quits after two years of dating.

“The betrayal in my last relationship just really took a toll on me, but I have the most amazing support system,” she wrote in an April Instagram post. “I don’t wish what I went through on anybody … Anyone who’s been lied to or cheated on can relate to feeling embarrassed, ashamed, confused, and all the emotions that come with it.”

As Earle continued to tease her budding romance with Berrios, fans wondered whether there was any overlap in the two relationships. .

In June, Earle and Berrios traveled to the Hamptons to attend the Palm Tree Music Festival together. In a TikTok video she shared at the time, followers asked whether she had made her relationship with Berrios official. She replied, “We’re not even ‘dating’ but just hard for me to not share stuff w u guys hahahaha.”

That same month, Culpo, 26, seemingly shaded Earle in a since-deleted TikTok, hinting, “Give it a few but call me when the love bombing ends. I gotchu #girlsgirl.”

Berrios later took to Instagram to explain his side of the story. “I was in a relationship for two years … Towards the end of it we had conversations along the lines of we just weren’t working out,” he said, addressing the cheating claims. “When we split back in January, that’s why. It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else for that matter.”

Later in June, Culpo shot back at her ex and shared “the real timeline” of their breakup. “We broke up after the Drake concert super bowl weekend where he was seen making out with another girl,” she said in a since-deleted TikTok story.

Earle has not been publicly seen with Berrios since July, when the two made their red carpet debut at the 2023 ESPY Awards.