Alix Earle hilariously showcased her classical dance moves for Braxton Berrios.

Earle, 22, took to TikTok on Wednesday, August 16 to share a FaceTime recording with Berrios. In the clip, Earle danced around her bedroom in her pajamas, channeling her inner ballerina. She leapt through her room, spun on one foot, wiggled her hips and kicked her leg high in the air.

In the top corner of the video, fans spotted Berrios, 27, smiling and laughing at Earle’s moves. “POV: You ft me and instead of sexy you get this … I cannot believe he screen recorded this in so embarrassing 😭,” she captioned the post. Fans were quick to share their support for their relationship in the comments section.

One wrote, “His smile throughout this is a GREEN flag tho 😂.” A second added, “Oh he’s in love.” A third quipped, “He’s giving bf!”

Earlier this month, Earle gave fans an update on her relationship status with the Miami Dolphins player. “Me and Braxton are good! There is no tea,” she said during a TikTok Live video. “We’re just not super serious. We didn’t want that for the summer.”

Although the two are “just casually” talking, they made their red carpet debut in July at the ESPYs. For the athletic awards ceremony, Earle rocked a tight leather dress and Berrios looked extra handsome in a lavender suit. They wrapped their arms around each other and smiled on the red carpet.

The duo was first linked in May — two months Sofia Culpo confirmed her breakup from Berrios — when he and Earle were seen out to dinner in Miami. Earle often posts “get ready with me” videos with her followers, where she shares her outfits for date nights with Berrios, and photos of the two cooking together.

In June, Earle and Berrios traveled to the Hamptons to attend the Palm Tree Music Festival. At the time, Earle shared sweet moments from the trip via TikTok, including hugging in their pajamas before getting coffee, playing ping pong and eating lunch before the festival. At the concert, they were also seen dancing together.

Earle again confirmed the two had not put a label on their relationship after a follower commented, “HARD LAUNCH HARD LAUNCH.” She replied, “We’re not even ‘dating’ but just hard for me to not share stuff w u guys hahahaha,” she explained.