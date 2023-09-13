Sophia Culpo seems to have officially moved on from Braxton Berrios after their drama-filled breakup.

Culpo, 26, seemingly went public with her new boyfriend while recapping her summer in a sweet TikTok video. Sophia compiled various clips from the past few months, one of which included a mystery man with his arms wrapped around her.

Fans were quick to wonder whether Culpo was debuting a new relationship, but she has yet to address the speculation.

Her possible romance comes six months after she confirmed her split from Berrios, 27, revealing in a TikTok video that she had gotten out of “a long-term relationship.” (Culpo and Berrios dated for two years before calling it quits.)

Berrios was later linked to internet personality Alix Earle — and drama ensued. Culpo seemingly accused Berrios of “love-bombing” in a since-deleted TikTok video after he and Earle, 22, took their romance public in June. However, Culpo was quick to set the record straight.

“I’m sorry the internet has their panties in a wad. It wasn’t that deep,” she retorted via TikTok. “It really wasn’t that deep. I’m literally getting texts from my friends like, ‘I’m thinking of you, are you doing OK?’ I’m good. I’m good. The internet is wild, but we’re good.”

Berrios subsequently shut down rumors that he had cheated on Culpo, revealing via his Instagram Story that their split “had nothing to do with anybody else.”

“I was in a relationship for two years,” he wrote in the June post. “It was a good relationship; it was a healthy one and towards the end of it we had conversations along the lines of ‘we weren’t working out.’”

Culpo, for her part, addressed her and Berrios’ split one final time, attempting to clarify “the real timeline” of their relationship.

“We broke up after the Drake concert Super Bowl weekend [in February] where he was seen making out with another girl,” Culpo claimed in another since-deleted TikTok video. “Not bitter, in fact I know this situation has been one of my biggest blessings. I wish everyone in this situation all the best, including myself which is why I’m here to share the truth so I can officially be done with all of this. All love.”

She also shared alleged text messages from January in which Berrios apparently told Culpo, “I want to be with you.”

Berrios and Earle, meanwhile, made their first red appearance together at the 2023 ESPYs in July.