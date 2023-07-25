Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The last time we covered Alix Earle’s makeup routine, the influencer had just blown up on TikTok. And now, just six months later, the social media personality has been nominated for Creator of the Year and Breakout Creator at the Streamy Awards. With 5.6 million TikTok followers and counting, Alix has also collaborated with Victoria’s Secret, attended the ESPYs with rumored boyfriend Braxton Berrios and inspired the University of Miami to create the Alix Earle Scholarship. She’s a trendsetter and a trailblazer!

Every time Alix posts about her favorite beauty products, the items immediately sell out (just like when Kate Middleton wears a new outfit!). And since the New Jersey native hasn’t shared her recommendations in a while, we were all ears when she revealed her go-to summer products on TikTok yesterday. “For eyebrow gel, I use the 24-Hour Brow Setter by Benefit,” Alix said. “This eyebrow gel’s good because I find that other ones get, like, white and crusty.”

We suggest you sprint on over to Amazon to shop this brow setting gel before it’s out of stock! It’s the Alix Earle effect, trust Us. But if you want to learn more first, read on!

Get the Benefit 24-HR Brow Setter Clear Setting Gel for just $24 (originally $26) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Benefit 24-HR Brow Setter Clear Setting Gel delivers 24-hour staying power! This clear eyebrow gel almost has a lamination effect to lift your brows and lock them in place. According to a self-evaluation study, 100% of participants said that this setting gel controlled brow hairs!

Featuring a flake-free, flexible formula, the dual-sided wand shapes and tames your eyebrows for a strong hold. The long-bristled side coats brow hairs, while the short-bristled side sculpts and shapes brows into place.

Alix isn’t the only fan of this brow gel! “This stuff HOLDS,” one reviewer reported. “Unruly brows don’t stand a chance with this stuff.” Another shopper agreed, saying, “It works well to keep your brows in place. It’s not crunchy and it stays all day. Very easy to use.” And one customer attested, “Your brows will not budge with this on them. I’ve tried other brands and brow pomade as well. No good. This is the only product that works.”

Score this Benefit brow setting gel before it sells out!

