Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
The last time we covered Alix Earle’s makeup routine, the influencer had just blown up on TikTok. And now, just six months later, the social media personality has been nominated for Creator of the Year and Breakout Creator at the Streamy Awards. With 5.6 million TikTok followers and counting, Alix has also collaborated with Victoria’s Secret, attended the ESPYs with rumored boyfriend Braxton Berrios and inspired the University of Miami to create the Alix Earle Scholarship. She’s a trendsetter and a trailblazer!
Every time Alix posts about her favorite beauty products, the items immediately sell out (just like when Kate Middleton wears a new outfit!). And since the New Jersey native hasn’t shared her recommendations in a while, we were all ears when she revealed her go-to summer products on TikTok yesterday. “For eyebrow gel, I use the 24-Hour Brow Setter by Benefit,” Alix said. “This eyebrow gel’s good because I find that other ones get, like, white and crusty.”
We suggest you sprint on over to Amazon to shop this brow setting gel before it’s out of stock! It’s the Alix Earle effect, trust Us. But if you want to learn more first, read on!
Get the Benefit 24-HR Brow Setter Clear Setting Gel for just $24 (originally $26) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2023, but are subject to change.
The Benefit 24-HR Brow Setter Clear Setting Gel delivers 24-hour staying power! This clear eyebrow gel almost has a lamination effect to lift your brows and lock them in place. According to a self-evaluation study, 100% of participants said that this setting gel controlled brow hairs!
Featuring a flake-free, flexible formula, the dual-sided wand shapes and tames your eyebrows for a strong hold. The long-bristled side coats brow hairs, while the short-bristled side sculpts and shapes brows into place.
Get the Benefit 24-HR Brow Setter Clear Setting Gel for just $24 (originally $26) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2023, but are subject to change.
Alix isn’t the only fan of this brow gel! “This stuff HOLDS,” one reviewer reported. “Unruly brows don’t stand a chance with this stuff.” Another shopper agreed, saying, “It works well to keep your brows in place. It’s not crunchy and it stays all day. Very easy to use.” And one customer attested, “Your brows will not budge with this on them. I’ve tried other brands and brow pomade as well. No good. This is the only product that works.”
Score this Benefit brow setting gel before it sells out!
See it! Get the Benefit 24-HR Brow Setter Clear Setting Gel for just $24 (originally $26) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2023, but are subject to change.
Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Benefit here and explore more eyebrow products here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!