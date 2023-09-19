Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We live for Alix Earle’s signature “Get Ready With Me” videos. The 22-year-old influencer has 5.8 million TikTok followers, and every time she features a product, we know it’s going to be a race to grab one for ourselves before all of the stores sell out.

Earle is the reason Drunk Elephant’s D-Bronzi drops went mega-viral, and while she’s a partner of the brand, one of her most recent videos proved that she’s a true fan!

Earle posted a quick and energetic GRWM video from 10:52 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, preparing to head out to a Miami club. The video was not an ad — she didn’t even mention the drops or show their label — but we recognized the bottle instantly. She started her entire makeup routine by squeezing swipes of this bronzer along her cheekbones and forehead, blending it in with her moisturizer for a gorgeous glow!

This unique bronzer is “like sunshine in a bottle,” allowing shoppers to achieve beautiful, beachy skin even if you’re nowhere near Miami. It’s formulated to “instantly warm” your complexion, creating a sunny radiance for any and all skin tones.

What makes this sheer fluid formula stand out all the more, however, is that it’s also skincare! It’s designed to act as a replenishing, antioxidant-rich serum. It’s infused with peptides to boost elasticity, support a healthy barrier and even reduce the appearance of fine lines!

In a consumer perception study with 32 participants, 90% found their skin to feel smooth after 28 days with this product, and 87% said their skin felt soothed and hydrated. We thought the luminous bronze effect was fantastic enough on its own, but these skin benefits make this product so, so worth the price!

These D-Bronzi drops contain no essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes or SLS. To use, shake up the bottle and combine with serum, oil or a cream like Earle. Incorporate it into a full face of makeup or simply wear it on its own for a natural radiance!

Get the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops at Amazon!

