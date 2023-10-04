Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have taken the next step in their romance and are living together in New York City, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife [Lilly Jay] that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York,” the insider says.

Grande, 30, and Slater, 31, met while filming Wicked in London, which began shooting in December 2022. The pair’s relationship turned romantic earlier this year. (Grande will star as Glinda in the two-part film, while Slater will play munchkin Boq.)

Related: Ariana Grande’s Dating History In Photos: A Timeline of Her Exes and Flings Ariana Grande is no stranger to whirlwind romances and devastating breakups. During her search for The One, Grande thought she came close with Pete Davidson — whom she began dating after her split from late rapper Mac Miller. Us Weekly broke the news of Grande and Davidson’s engagement in June 2018 but the duo called […]

“They’re really happy and really good for each other,” the source continues. “All of her friends love him.”

Ahead of her relationship with Slater, Grande was married to Dalton Gomez. The “Dangerous Woman” singer married Gomez, 28, in May 2021. Us confirmed on July 17 that Grande and Gomez called it quits after having “issues for months,” according to a source.

Grande officially filed for divorce on September 18, according to court documents obtained by Us. The actress listed the date of separation as February 20. Slater, for his part, filed for divorce from his estranged wife — with whom he shares a child born in 2022 — in July after more than 10 years together.

Related: 'Wicked' Films: Everything to Know Isn’t this news wonderful? After nearly 10 years of development, the long-awaited film adaptation of Broadway’s Wicked is making headway as it finally landed its stars, director and potential start dates. The musical, a longtime Great White Way staple since its debut in 2004, has gone through plenty of discussions and changes regarding a potential film version […]

As more details about Grande and Gomez’s split came to light, Grande made headlines for her blossoming relationship with Slater.

“Ariana and Ethan are dating; however things are fairly new,” a source exclusively told Us in July, noting that both Grande and Slater were separated from their respective spouses when they got together. “Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company.”

Related: Ethan Slater and Wife Lilly Jay's Relationship Timeline: They Way They Were Ethan Slater and wife Lilly Jay’s relationship spanned more than a decade before they parted ways — and he began seeing Wicked costar Ariana Grande. The Broadway star — who is best known for playing SpongeBob SquarePants in the musical by the same name — found love with Jay in 2012. The twosome proceeded to […]

Grande and Slater have not publicly commented on their relationship. However, they seemingly confirmed their status last month when they went to Disney World as a couple.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“They went [to the theme park] with a big group of friends including her mom and brother and are really happy,” an insider exclusively confirmed to Us in September.

For more on Grande and Slater’s low-key romance, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly — on newsstands now.