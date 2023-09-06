Ethan Slater is deep into rehearsals for his next Broadway show — and is showing off the journey via social media.

“Spamalot (not pictured),” Slater, 31, captioned a Wednesday, September 6, Instagram carousel on his newly reactivated public profile. (Slater had made his account private shortly after news broke in July that he and Ariana Grande sparked a romance despite their respective marriages.)

In the Wednesday upload, Slater posted a selfie and video footage in the rehearsal room with director Lorenzo Pisoni. It was announced last month that Slater — who scored a Tony nomination in 2018 for his lead role in SpongeBob SquarePants The Musical — would play The Historian/Prince Herbert in the upcoming revival of Spamalot. The Broadway production begins performances in New York City on October 31.

Grande, 30, subtly showed her support by dropping a “like” on the post.

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Grande and Slater sparked an on-set romance while filming the highly anticipated two-part Wicked adaptation. (Grande will star as Galinda/Glinda, while Slater is set to bring munchkin Boq to life on the big screen.)

“Ariana and Ethan are dating; however things are fairly new. Ariana and Dalton [Gomez] split in January, and Ethan is separated from his wife [Lilly Jay], ” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company.”

Grande and Gomez, 28, started dating in early 2020 before they got married one year later. They sparked split speculation earlier this summer when Grande — who had been in London solo while filming Wicked — stepped out at Wimbledon without her wedding ring.

Slater, for his part, had been with Jay for nearly a decade, tying the knot in 2018. The duo, who share a 12-month-old son, separated after he left to film Wicked. Us confirmed in July that Slater filed for divorce.

“[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl. My family is just collateral damage,” Jay alleged in a statement later that month, noting she wanted to prioritize a healthy coparenting relationship with Slater.

Neither Grande nor Slater have further addressed their relationship, though her subtle “like” perhaps hints that they are still going strong.

A second source previously told Us last month that Grande has been advised to “take things slower” in their romance. “She’s very aware of how she’s perceived by her fans, and she’s trying to be mature. [But] if it were up to her, she’d be seen with him tomorrow,” the insider added.