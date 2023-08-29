Dalton Gomez is navigating a new chapter in his life after his split from estranged wife Ariana Grande.

“It’s been a little while since Ariana and Dalton split, but he’s been adjusting to his new normal and learning to accept it for what it is,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “It’s certainly not how he expected things to play out because he obviously assumed they would be together forever.”

The insider notes that for Gomez, 28, the experience of being married to a pop star was new. The realtor was used to “living a private life” prior to the twosome sparking a romance in 2020 and finds that having his personal life play out in the spotlight can be a challenge.

“He never imagined he would be going through a divorce in the public eye,” the source

explains. “But he’s hanging in there and is grateful for his friends and family who have been really supportive.”

Us confirmed last month that Grande and Gomez had decided to separate in January after two years of marriage. “Ariana and Dalton have been having some issues for months now,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. “They were having issues before she left for Wicked filming [in London] that they couldn’t resolve, and the distance did not help.”

A few days later, news broke that Grande had moved on with costar Ethan Slater after he called it quits with estranged wife Lilly Jay. Slater, 31, filed for divorce from his former high school sweetheart a few weeks later. (The pair share a son whom they welcomed in August 2022.)

While Gomez was aware of Grande’s relationship with Slater, he initially still remained optimistic that things could potentially work things out for him and his estranged wife.

“What they had was the real deal and he’s still coming to terms with the fact that they’ve split,” a source told Us in July. “His friends have been trying to set him up with people and although he’s been dating, he’s still holding out that him and Ariana will get back together.”

While Gomez was hopeful for a reconciliation, Grande and Slater faced backlash for their romance. According to another insider, the costars’ inner circle advised them to slow things down and “be respectful” to their respective families.

“Ariana’s been told it’s too soon to go public with him and to take things slower,” the source explained to Us earlier this month. “She’s very aware of how she’s perceived by her fans, and she’s trying to be mature. [But] if it were up to her, she’d be seen with him tomorrow.”