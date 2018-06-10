Tony Awards 2018: Complete List of Nominees and Winners

Broadway’s best got together to celebrate the 2017-18 musicals and plays at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 10. Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban hosted the event.

Mean Girls and SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical lead the pack with 12 nominations each, but Angels in America, The Band’s Visit and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel are not far behind with 11 nominations each.

See the full list of nominees and winners below!

Best Musical:

The Band’s Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical

Best Play:

The Children

Farinelli and The King

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two,

Junk

Latin History for Morons

Best Revival of a Musical:

My Fair Lady

Once On This Island

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Best Revival of a Play:

Angels in America

Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Lobby Hero

Travesties

Best Actress in a Musical:

Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island

LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Best Actor in a Musical:

Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit

Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Actress in a Play:

Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower



Best Actor in a Play:

Best Book of a Musical:

The Band’s Visit, Itamar Moses

Frozen, Jennifer Lee

Mean Girls, Tina Fey

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, Kyle Jarrow

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre:

Angels in America, Adrian Sutton

The Band’s Visit, David Yazbek

Frozen, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Mean Girls, Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical, Various Contributors

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady

Alexander Gemignani, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Grey Henson, Mean Girls

Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical:

Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Renée Fleming, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Ashley Park, Mean Girls

Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:

Susan Brown, Angels in America

Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Deborah Findlay, The Children

Denise Gough, Angels in America

Laurie Metcalf, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play:

Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Michael Cera, Lobby Hero

Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero

Nathan Lane, Angels in America

David Morse, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Scenic Design of a Play:

Miriam Buether, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King

Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Santo Loquasto, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, Angels in America

Best Scenic Design of a Musical:

Dane Laffrey, Once On This Island

Scott Pask, The Band’s Visit

Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young, Mean Girls

Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady

David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical



Best Costume Design of a Play:

Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King

Nicky Gillibrand, Angels in America

Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Ann Roth, Three Tall Women

Ann Roth, The Iceman Cometh

Best Costume Design of a Musical:

Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls

Clint Ramos, Once On This Island

Ann Roth, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady

Best Lighting Design of a Play:

Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Paule Constable, Angels in America

Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, The Iceman Cometh

Paul Russell, Farinelli and The King Ben Stanton, Junk

Best Lighting Design of a Musical:

Kevin Adams, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Once On This Island

Donald Holder, My Fair Lady

Brian MacDevitt, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit

Best Direction of a Play::

Marianne Elliott, Angels in America

Joe Mantello, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Patrick Marber, Travesties

John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

George C. Wolfe, The Iceman Cometh

Best Direction of a Musical:

Michael Arden, Once On This Island

David Cromer, The Band’s Visit

Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady

Best Choreography:

Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady

Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

Justin Peck, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Best Orchestrations:

John Clancy, Mean Girls

Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Annmarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin, Once On This Island

Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit

Jonathan Tunick, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

