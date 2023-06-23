Lily-Rose Depp and girlfriend 070 Shake’s relationship is heating up, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“Their chemistry is off the charts and they spend as much time together as possible,” the insider tells Us of the Idol star, 24, and the rapper, 26, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena. “Lily is proud to be with Dani and doesn’t care if the whole world knows.”

Depp confirmed her relationship with 070 Shake in May. “Four months [with] my crush,” she gushed via her Instagram Story at the time, sharing a photo of the pair kissing.

Since then, the two have been spotted side by side in New York City on multiple occasions, frequently packing on the PDA.

The model — who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and ex Vanessa Paradis — has previously been candid about not putting a label on her sexuality after participating in a 2015 photo series of individuals who are not “100 percent straight.”

“A lot of people took it as me coming out, but that’s not what I was trying to do. I was literally doing it just to say that you don’t have to label your sexuality,” she told Nylon in a February 2016 profile. “So many kids these days are not labeling their sexuality and I think that’s so cool. … I was just trying to say that kids and people in general don’t have to label themselves and say, ‘I’m straight’ or ‘I’m gay’ or ‘I’m whatever.’ If you like something one day then you do, and if you like something else the other day, it’s whatever. You don’t have to label yourself, because it’s not set in stone. It’s so fluid and there’s so much pressure on kids to label themselves.”

The Voyagers actress previously dated Timothée Chalamet from 2018 to 2020. Her relationship first made headlines after they were photographed looking cozy on a yacht, and the now-exes worked together on the 2019 movie The King.

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” the Call Me By Your Name star, 27, recalled to GQ in October 2020 of the outing that sparked the romance rumors. “I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’ And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: ‘This is a P.R. stunt.’ A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

After Us confirmed the pair went their separate ways, Lily-Rose briefly moved on with Austin Butler. Chalamet, for his part, has recently been linked to Kylie Jenner.

