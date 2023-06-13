Lily-Rose Depp Cozies Up to Girlfriend 070 Shake During NYC Outing: Photo

Love is in the air! Lily-Rose Depp and girlfriend 070 Shake (real name Danielle Balbuena) were all smiles while strolling hand in hand in New York City.

The Idol actress, 24, wore a white button-up shirtdress for the Tuesday, June 13, outing while the “Escapism” rapper, 25, opted for a faded t-shirt, black jeans and chunky black combat boots. Depp held an iced coffee in one hand and the “Guilty Conscience” musician’s hand in the other.

The pair’s date comes just days after they were photographed packing on the PDA following a Sunday, June 11, lunch at Lure FishBar. In one steamy snap, the couple made out against a telephone pole as 070 Shake put her hands down the Planetarium actress’ mini skirt.

Depp debuted her relationship with the New Jersey native in May, sharing a photo of them locking lips via her Instagram Story. “4 MONTHS W MY CRUSH,” she captioned the snap. The model — who previously dated Timothée Chalamet from 2010 to 2020 — has been candid about not wishing to label her sexuality.

During a February 2016 interview with Nylon, she addressed her participation in a 2015 photo series of people who aren’t “100 percent straight,” noting that the public response was “really misconstrued.”

Depp elaborated: “A lot of people took it as me coming out, but that’s not what I was trying to do. I was literally doing it just to say that you don’t have to label your sexuality.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The French-born actress — who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis — has recently made headlines for her role in the HBO drama The Idol, which a March 2023 Rolling Stone exposé described as “torture porn.”

Lily-Rose and costar The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) defended the project — which premiered earlier this month — in a New York Times interview conducted at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

“We always knew that we were going to make something that was going to be provocative and perhaps not for everyone. That was a draw for all of us,” the Faithful Man actress told the outlet. “I don’t think any of us were interested in making anything that was going to be, you know, fun for the whole family.”

The “Die for You” musician, 33, agreed with the sentiment, saying: “When I first started making music, it was the exact same thing. It was provocative, and I knew it was going to be tough for people. And a lot of people didn’t like it. Not to compare it, but I feel that this is kind of like that again. This is not going to be for everybody, and that’s fine. We’re not politicians.”

Lily-Rose also defended the show’s use of nudity. “There are many women who have felt exploited by the nudity they’ve done and have thought, I didn’t feel great about that,” she said. “But I’m comfortable performing in that way, I enjoy it. It informed the character.”

The Tusk actress is no stranger to controversy. In June 2022, her father, 60, was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages in his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean star first sued Heard, 37, for defamation in 2019 over a December 2018 op-ed for the Washington Post in which she described herself as a domestic abuse survivor.

Lily-Rose, for her part, made a point of not commenting on the trial. During a November 2022 interview with Elle, she said she felt “really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts.”

She continued: “I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. And I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there.”