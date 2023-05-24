Like father, like daughter. Lily-Rose Depp made a rare comment about dad Johnny Depp while attending the Cannes Film Festival weeks after her father received a standing ovation at the french event.

“I’m super happy for him. I’m super excited,” the Idol star, 23, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published May 23. “And it’s so awesome that we get to do projects that we’re super proud of.”

Lily-Rose (whose mother is Vanessa Paradis) received a standing ovation for her new HBO drama, which debuted at the festival on Monday, May 22. Johnny, 59, also received a whopping seven-minute standing ovation. His French-language biographical drama Jeanne du Barry, in which he plays France’s King Louis XV, opened the festival earlier this month. It was the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s first film premiere since his lengthy legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Nightmare on Elm Street star sued Heard, 37, in 2019 after she published an op-ed in the Washington Post naming herself as a victim of domestic violence. Though she did not mention her ex-husband’s name, Depp — who was married to Heard from 2015 to 2017 — filed a lawsuit against the London Fields star for defamation.

During their court battle, both Heard and Depp testified and claimed the other was the abuser, and in June 2022, a jury ordered the Aquaman star to pay the Edward Scissorhands actor $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in putative damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages. Though both Depp and Heard initially tried to appeal the verdict, the exes settled in December 2022.

“I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed,” Heard wrote via social media after the settlement. “The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are [re-victimized] when they come forward. Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to. I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward.”

At a Cannes press conference earlier this month, Johnny said he felt he’d been “boycotted” by Hollywood at one point amid the drama, but his feelings have since changed.

“You’d have to not have a pulse at that point to feel like, ‘No, none of this is happening. This is actually just a weird joke. You’ve been asleep for 35 years,'” he said. “Of course, you know, when you’re asked to resign from a film you’re doing because of something that is merely a bunch of vowels and consonants floating in the air, yeah, you feel a bit boycotted.”

He continued, “Do I feel boycotted now? No, not at all. But, I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about it. I don’t think about Hollywood. I don’t have much further need for Hollywood.”

