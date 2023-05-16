Everything’s coming up Lily-Rose Depp! In addition to her skyrocketing career, the Idol star has also had her fair share of A-list relationships.

The model — daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis — made headlines for her high-profile romance with Timothée Chalamet, whom she began seeing in 2018. (The pair dated for two years before calling it quits in 2020.)

Lily-Rose confirmed her romance with Chamalet in 2019 when she attended the Venice Film Festival’s premiere of their movie The King with the actor. While in Italy, the Call Me By Your Name star and Lily-Rose engaged in a highly publicized — and as Chalamet later admitted, awkward — makeout session on a yacht.

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” the Beautiful Boy star recalled in a 2020 GQ interview. “I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’ And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: ‘This is a P.R. stunt.’ A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

After the pair went their separate ways in 2020, Lily-Rose got candid about why she’d never talk about her split from the Don’t Look Up actor.

“The value of privacy is something that’s been instilled in me from an early age,” she revealed on The Drew Barrymore Show one year later. “Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was … I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself. And so that’s something that I’ve carried on into my own career and that’s really important to me.” (In addition to Lily-Rose, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor shares son Jack with ex Paradis, whom he split from in 2012.)

In August 2021 — despite reconciliation rumors with Chalamet — the Wolf actress was spotted kissing Austin Butler in London. While she and the Elvis star never spoke about the rumors, the pair were photographed making out against a wall while in the England capital.

Two years later, she shared a rare update about her relationship status via her Instagram Story — and teased a new romance.

“4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH,” she captioned a sweet photo in May 2023, kissing rapper 070 Shake (real name Danielle Balbuena).

Keep scrolling to see Lily-Rose’s relationships throughout the years: