Going public! Lily-Rose Depp confirmed her relationship with 070 Shake after months of romance speculation.

“4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH,” the Idol star, 23, wrote alongside a photo of her and the rapper (real name Danielle Balbuena), 25, kissing via her Instagram Story on Thursday, May 11, per E! News. Depp’s social media post comes several months after she and the “Skin and Bones” artist made headlines for getting cozy during Paris Fashion Week in February.

Depp’s relationship announcement is a change of pace for the The Tusk actress, who typically keeps her personal life close to the vest.

“The value of privacy is something that’s been instilled in me from an early age,” Lily-Rose, who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, told Drew Barrymore in 2021. “Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was … I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself. And so that’s something that I’ve carried on into my own career and that’s really important to me.”

The France native explained that she was learning how to navigate her acting career — and time in the spotlight — while also keeping some things to herself.

“It’s just about balancing that with also wanting to keep other things private and enjoy other parts of life,” she explained.

Prior to her romance with 070 Shake, Lily-Rose was briefly linked to Austin Butler — the pair were spotted kissing in August 2021 — and dated Timothée Chalamet from 2018 to 2020.

While Lily-Rose and Chalamet, 27, did go public with their romance — making their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival premiere of The King in September 2019 — there was one aspect of their relationship that the Call Me By Your Name actor was upset went viral. That same month, the pair were photographed awkwardly making out on a yacht.

“I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life,” the Don’t Look Up actor recalled in a 2020 interview with GQ. “I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, ‘That was great.’ And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale? And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I’d want to look like that in front of all of you?!”

In 2016, Lily-Rose spoke out about her sexuality while explaining that her involvement in The Self Evident Truths project — a “photographic record of 10k people in the US who are ANYWHERE on the LGBTQI spectrum” — was “misconstrued” as her coming out. Instead, she told Nylon, she “was literally doing it just to say that you don’t have to label your sexuality; so many kids these days are not labeling their sexuality and I think that’s so cool.”

Of her own sexuality, she elaborated, “It’s not anybody’s business, because I am going to date whoever I’m going to date. I was just saying, kids don’t need to label their sexualities.”