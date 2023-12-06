On the heels of their respective breakups, Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong’o have started seeing each other.

“Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now. They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the pair’s “very normal” relationship, noting they’ve only been going out for a short period of time.

The insider adds: “Although it’s only been a few weeks, they were friends before dating so they have a really solid foundation for a relationship. Things are very new but going really well so far.”

Jackson, 45, and Nyong’o, 40, are spending “as much time together as possible,” according to the source. “[They] enjoy doing typical things like shopping together, hanging out at home and watching movies, listening to music and just enjoying each other’s company,” the insider explains.

Related: Unlikely Celebrity Couples Over the Years They dated?! From Tom Cruise and Cher to Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga, some celebrity couples don't always make sense to the untrained eye. Check out these unexpected celebrity romances.

Nyong’o and Jackson’s relationship status first raised eyebrows in October when they were spotted attending Janelle Monáe’s concert in California with a group of friends. Weeks earlier, they had each ended their long-term relationships.

Us confirmed in October that Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson after four years of marriage, claiming that they separated on September 13. The Dawson’s Creek alum filed his response last month and alleged that they actually separated two weeks later on September 30.

Both Jackson and Turner-Smith, 37, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split and have requested to share joint legal and physical custody of their daughter, 3.

Around the same time, Nyong’o revealed that she and boyfriend Selema Masekela had split after nearly one year together.

Related: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith’s Romance: The Way They Were Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith quickly fell head over heels for each other before their 2023 split. The duo sparked rumors of a romance after they were “all over each other” at Usher‘s 40th birthday party in October 2018. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the pair looked “super smitten” with one […]

“At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust …” the actress wrote via Instagram on October 19 in a lengthy statement. “I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

Nyong’o added: “I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass. The promise, they say, is that a tender heart is what gives birth to fearlessness. I hope it’s true … Hoping that the knowledge of my experience might be useful to someone else out there experiencing the grip of heartbreak who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones