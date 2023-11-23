Joshua Jackson Reveals Different Jodie Turner Smith Separation Date

Joshua Jackson responded to estranged wife Jodie Turner-Smith’s divorce petition with a different date of separation.

When Turner-Smith, 37, filed for divorce in October, she wrote that they went their separate ways on September 13. The Dawson’s Creek alum, 45, filed a response to Turner-Smith’s petition on Wednesday, November 22, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, and cited their date of separation as two weeks later on September 30.

Both Jackson and Turner-Smith cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the breakup, and requested that they share joint legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old daughter.

Jackson is asking the court to terminate the ability for either party to pay child support and requests that they both pay for the attorneys’ fees. Jackson’s response was filed following Turner’s Smith’s original and amended motion. (She had to refile to correct the duo’s legal names, in which she removed her request for Jackson to pay for her attorney’s costs.)

Jackson and Turner-Smith got married in August 2019. They first sparked split speculation in September 2022 when eagle-eyed social media users realized that the actors stopped following each other on Instagram despite recently costarring in an ad campaign. Jackson and Turner-Smith eventually refollowed each other ahead of her divorce petition.

After Turner-Smith filed for divorce, a source exclusively told Us that it was her decision.

“She refused to settle for something that didn’t feel right,” the insider told Us last month. “[It] wasn’t working for her, so she ripped off the Band-Aid.”

A second source told Us that Jackson was “caught off guard” by her decision. “They had their issues, as many couples do — especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child,” the insider noted. “Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”

The second source further noted that the pair’s friends were also “baffled” by the split since Jackson and Turner-Smith had been “glued to each other” since they started dating. “They seemed so devoted to each other, so everyone is shaking their heads,” the insider added, noting that welcoming Juno was a “huge lifestyle change” for both of them.

After the divorce news broke, Jackson was spotted hanging out with Lupita Nyong’o and a group of other friends at Janelle Monae’s concert in Inglewood, California. It is not known if he is dating the 40-year-old actress, who recently split from boyfriend Selema Masekela.