Jodie Turner-Smith shared some words of wisdom about the “actions of others” after her estranged husband, Joshua Jackson, was seen spending time with Lupita Nyong’o on Wednesday, October 18.

Turner-Smith, 37 — who filed for divorce from Jackson, 45, earlier this month — took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 19, to repost the inspirational quote.

“An unhealed person can find offense in pretty much anything someone does. A healed person understands that actions of others has absolutely nothing to do with them,” the upload read. “Each day you get to decide which one you will be.”

This is not the first time Turner-Smith has shared a message about healing since her and Jackson’s split made headlines. On Tuesday, October 17, she reposted a quote which read, “Everything heals and grows when it is loved well. People, too.”

Turner-Smith, who wed Jackson in 2019 after one year of dating, cited “irreconcilable differences” when filing for divorce from the Dr. Death actor. She is seeking joint custody of the pair’s 3-year-old daughter.

While the duo have yet to publicly address their split, a source exclusively told Us earlier this month that Jackson was “caught off guard” when Smith-Turner filed divorce paperwork.

“They had their issues, as many couples do — especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child. Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy,” the insider shared. “Their friends are baffled and trying to understand how this came about.”

Another source subsequently told Us that the actress decided to end her marriage because “she refused to settle for something that didn’t feel right.”

While Turner-Smith’s recent social media activity suggests she is focused on personal growth in the wake of the split, Jackson enjoyed a night out with a group of friends — including Nyong’o, 40 — on Wednesday. The twosome and their pals were photographed at a Janelle Monae concert in Inglewood, California.

The outing came one day before Nyong’o shared that she is also going through a breakup.

“At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust,” the Oscar winner wrote via Instagram on Thursday. “I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.”

Nyong’o added that she is “choosing to face the pain” despite being “tempted to run into the shadows and hide.”

The candid post confirmed her split from television host Selema Masekela, whom she went public with in December 2022.