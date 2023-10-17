Jodie Turner-Smith appears to be focused on personal growth following her split from Joshua Jackson.

The model, 37, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 17, to share a quote, which read, “Everything heals and grows when it is loved well. People, too.”

This isn’t the first time Turner-Smith has used a quote to express her feelings amid her divorce. The actress shared a post about her love language via Instagram earlier this month.

“People don’t always say, ‘I love you.’ Sometimes it sounds like: Be safe. Did you eat? Call me when you get home. I made you this,” the post read.

Turner-Smith’s social media activity comes weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that she filed for divorce from Jackson, 45, after four years of marriage. In her petition, Turner-Smith cited irreconcilable differences for the split and listed September 13 as the pair’s date of separation.

A source has since told Us that Jackson was blindsided by Turner-Smith’s decision to pull the plug.

“Joshua was clearly caught off guard by Jodie’s decision to divorce,” an insider shared. “They had their issues, as many couples do — especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child. Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”

Meanwhile, a second source noted that Turner-Smith didn’t rush her choice. “She refused to settle for something that didn’t feel right,” the insider shared with Us. “[It] wasn’t working for her, so she ripped off the Band-Aid.”

Jackson and Turner-Smith sparked romance rumors in 2018 after a PDA-filled outing. Less than one year later, they were spotted leaving a California courthouse with what appeared to be a marriage license. Us broke the news in December 2019 that Jackson and Turner-Smith had quietly exchanged vows. Their daughter was born less than one year later.

Before their split, Jackson credited Turner-Smith for making him want to get married. “Partially, it’s age. I’m old enough to be able to do this. Partially it’s about finding somebody in the right moment of life,” he told London’s The Times in April. “If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready. I didn’t think I ever wanted to get married.”

The Fatal Attraction star also publicly praised Turner-Smith’s influence on his life.

“Happy Birthday my beautiful wife,” he wrote in a touching tribute in September 2020 via Instagram. “Thank you for choosing to share your light with me. Thank you for walking this path of life as my wife. Thank you for bringing our daughter into the world. This last year has been the happiest whirlwind of my life. I can’t wait to see what all the years to come bring our way.”

Turner-Smith, meanwhile, celebrated Valentine’s Day with a sweet message to Jackson, writing via Instagram in 2020, “Our 2nd valentine’s day and it’s even more magical than the first! here’s to a lifetime of them. happy valentine’s day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart 💞 love you, baby daddy 💋🤗🥰.”