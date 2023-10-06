Jodie Turner-Smith is living her best life — with some help from Beyoncé — after filing for divorce from husband Joshua Jackson.
The model, 37, took to Instagram on Thursday, October 5, to share a photo of herself posing in a white tank top, jeans and a bucket hat. Beyoncé’s track “I’m That Girl” from the Renaissance album was playing in the background of the post.
Turner-Smith’s social media platforms have been business as usual with various fashion snaps since news broke about her split from Jackson, 45. Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, October 2, that Turner-Smith filed for divorce from Jackson after four years of marriage. In her petition, she cited irreconcilable differences for the split and listed September 13 as the duo’s date of separation.
“Joshua was clearly caught off guard by Jodie’s decision to divorce,” an insider exclusively told Us. “They had their issues, as many couples do — especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child. Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”
According to the source, the former couple’s inner circle was equally surprised by the breakup.
“Their friends are baffled and trying to understand how this came about,” the insider added. “They became glued to each other after the first night they met, and then parenthood soon followed. It was a huge lifestyle change, especially for a free spirit like Jodie. But they seemed so devoted to each other, so everyone is shaking their heads.”
Jackson and Turner-Smith sparked romance rumors after they were spotted packing on the PDA at Usher’s birthday party in 2018. Following less than one year of dating, the pair were seen leaving a California courthouse with what appeared to be a marriage license.
Us broke the news in December 2019 that Jackson and Turner-Smith had secretly tied the knot. They expanded their family with their daughter, who was born in April 2020.
The actor has previously gushed about how Turner-Smith changed his mind about marriage.
“Partially, it’s age. I’m old enough to be able to do this. Partially it’s about finding somebody in the right moment of life,” he told the Times in April. “If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready. I didn’t think I ever wanted to get married.”
Jackson recalled spending “every moment together” with Turner-Smith after meeting at a party, adding, ”Six months [after the proposal], she was pregnant and we were on our way. And now we have this beautiful baby who is literally the manifestation of that love. It is impossible for me to look into the face of my child without feeling love for my wife.”