Jodie Turner-Smith knows what she wants when it comes to showing someone you love them.

The actress, 37, took to Instagram on Monday, October 9, to share a quote about love languages, which read, “People don’t always say, ‘I love you.’ Sometimes it sounds like: Be safe. Did you eat? Call me when you get home. I made you this.”

Turner-Smith’s social media upload comes one week after Us Weekly confirmed that she filed for divorce from Joshua Jackson following four years of marriage. In her petition, Turner-Smith cited irreconcilable differences for the split and listed September 13 as the pair’s date of separation.

A source has since told Us that Jackson, 45, didn’t expect for Turner-Smith to pull the plug.

“Joshua was clearly caught off guard by Jodie’s decision to divorce,” an insider shared. “They had their issues, as many couples do — especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child. Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”

Jackson and Turner-Smith’s loved ones are just as shocked. “Their friends are baffled and trying to understand how this came about,” the insider added. “They became glued to each other after the first night they met, and then parenthood soon followed. It was a huge lifestyle change, especially for a free spirit like Jodie. But they seemed so devoted to each other, so everyone is shaking their heads.”

The former couple sparked romance rumors in 2018 and after less than one year of dating, they were spotted leaving a California courthouse with what appeared to be a marriage license. Us broke the news in December 2019 that Jackson and Turner-Smith had quietly exchanged vows. Their daughter was born less than one year later.

The Fatal Attraction star credited Turner-Smith for making him want to get married. “Partially, it’s age. I’m old enough to be able to do this. Partially it’s about finding somebody in the right moment of life,” he told London’s The Times in April. “If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready. I didn’t think I ever wanted to get married.”

Jackson said he spent “every moment together” with Turner-Smith after they met. ”Six months [after the proposal], she was pregnant and we were on our way,” he continued. “And now we have this beautiful baby who is literally the manifestation of that love. It is impossible for me to look into the face of my child without feeling love for my wife.”

After filing to end her marriage, Turner-Smith was spotted attending a Pilates class in Los Angeles, in exclusive photos obtained by Us. “She looked confident and ready for an early morning workout,” an eyewitness shared with Us about the Saturday, October 7, outing.