Days after filing for divorce from Joshua Jackson, Jodie Turner-Smith was spotted getting her morning workout in on Saturday, October 7, in exclusive photos obtained by Us Weekly.

The actress, 37, went to a Pilates class in Los Angeles. Turner-Smith went incognito with her black baseball cap and sunglasses while wearing a blue tank top with black leggings. She was seen carrying her phone and a water bottle while taking a smoke break before heading into the gym.

“She looked confident and ready for an early morning workout,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us, adding that she left the hour-long class looking “happy and relaxed.”

Turner-Smith, who ditched her wedding ring on Saturday, has made it clear that she is keeping her head held high following her split from Jackson, 45. She took to Instagram on Thursday, October 5, to share a photo of herself posing confidently in a white tank top, jeans and a bucket hat while Beyoncé’s track “I’m That Girl” played.

Us confirmed on Monday, October 2, that Turner-Smith filed for divorce from the Dawson’s Creek alum after four years of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences” for the split and listed September 13 as the duo’s date of separation in the court documents.

Jackson and Turner-Smith share a 3-year-old daughter. The model is looking for joint custody of their 3-year-old daughter and wants to take spousal support off the table. The divorce filing shocked Jackson and their inner circle, an insider exclusively revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

“Joshua was clearly caught off guard by Jodie’s decision to divorce,” the source told Us. “They had their issues, as many couples do — especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child. Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”

The estranged couple were first linked in October 2018 when they were seen packing on the PDA during Usher’s 40th birthday party. Turner-Smith later referred to the night as a “one-night stand” while on Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2021. Jackson and Turner-Smith had secretly tied the knot in August 2019, less than a year after they were first spotted together. Their daughter arrived in April 2020.

“They became glued to each other after the first night they met, and then parenthood soon followed,” the insider added. “It was a huge lifestyle change, especially for a free spirit like Jodie. But they seemed so devoted to each other, so everyone is shaking their heads.”

The source noted that some of the stars’ pals are “hoping there’s still a chance for reconciliation.”

Jackson was open about the fast pace of their relationship and attributed their lasting connection to maturity, admitting they likely wouldn’t have lasted had they met earlier in their lives.

“Partially, it’s age. I’m old enough to be able to do this. Partially it’s about finding somebody in the right moment of life,” he told London’s The Times in April. “If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready. I didn’t think I ever wanted to get married.”

Jackson recalled spending “every moment together” with Turner-Smith after meeting at a party, adding, “Six months [after the proposal], she was pregnant and we were on our way. And now we have this beautiful baby who is literally the manifestation of that love. It is impossible for me to look into the face of my child without feeling love for my wife.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson