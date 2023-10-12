Jodie Turner-Smith‘s decision to end her marriage to Joshua Jackson came after much soul-searching.

“She refused to settle for something that didn’t feel right,” the insider exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “[It] wasn’t working for her, so she ripped off the Band-Aid.”

According to the source, Turner-Smith, 37, has moved into a hotel in Los Angeles while she and Jackson, 45, figure out their next steps. Us originally confirmed on October 2, that the actress filed for divorce from Jackson after four years of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences for the split and listed September 13 as the duo’s date of separation in her court paperwork.

Turner-Smith and Jackson started dating in 2018 and tied the knot one year later. Us broke the news in December 2019 that the pair were expecting their first child. Their daughter was born in April 2020.

Related: Most Shocking Celebrity Splits To the next chapter. Many celebrity splits have rocked Hollywood over the years, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin as well as Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. Tatum and Dewan’s love story began on the set of 2006’s Step Up, where they costarred as onscreen love interests. The duo tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed […]

Before their split, Turner-Smith and Jackson were known for gushing about their relationship. The Fatal Attraction star previously wrote a touching tribute to Turner-Smith in honor of her birthday.

“Happy Birthday my beautiful wife,” he captioned the September 2020 Instagram post. “Thank you for choosing to share your light with me. Thank you for walking this path of life as my wife. Thank you for bringing our daughter into the world. This last year has been the happiest whirlwind of my life. I can’t wait to see what all the years to come bring our way.”

Jackson also praised Turner-Smith for being a great mother to their little one.

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2023: Stars Who Broke Up This Year While many celeb couples have gone the distance in Hollywood, other romances haven’t stood the test of time. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked an on-again, off-again relationship in 2017, welcoming two children: daughter Stormi and a son, whose name they have yet to reveal, in February 2018 and February 2022, respectively. Us Weekly broke […]

“Dear Jodie, On this most special of mothers days I want to thank you for being the light that you are,” he wrote via Instagram in May 2020, one month after they expanded their family. “For the passion with which you threw yourself into nurturing and protecting our child when she was in your womb. For the dedication and will you showed bringing her into the world. I have never witnessed a more powerful being than you through those moments. Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived.”

The actress, for her part, celebrated Valentine’s Day with a sweet message to Jackson.

“Our 2nd valentine’s day and it’s even more magical than the first! here’s to a lifetime of them. happy valentine’s day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart 💞 love you, baby daddy 💋🤗🥰,” she wrote via Instagram in February 2020.

After news of their split made headlines, a second source told Us that Jackson didn’t expect for Turner-Smith to call it quits.

Related: Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith’s Romance: The Way They Were Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith quickly fell head over heels for each other before their 2023 split. The duo sparked rumors of a romance after they were “all over each other” at Usher‘s 40th birthday party in October 2018. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the pair looked “super smitten” with one […]

“Joshua was clearly caught off guard by Jodie’s decision to divorce,” an insider shared. “They had their issues, as many couples do — especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child. Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

The source continued: “Their friends are baffled and trying to understand how this came about. They became glued to each other after the first night they met, and then parenthood soon followed. It was a huge lifestyle change, especially for a free spirit like Jodie. But they seemed so devoted to each other, so everyone is shaking their heads.”

For more on Jackson and Turner-Smith’s split, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands Wednesday.