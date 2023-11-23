Tayshia Adams and Luke Gulbranson are celebrating their first Thanksgiving together with great fanfare.

The former Bachelorette, 33, and the Summer House alum, 39, were spotted in the stands at the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Wednesday, November 23. Andy Cohen, who knows Gulbranson from his stints on Summer House and Winter House, uploaded a sweet selfie with the couple.

“Seatmates!” Cohen, 55, captioned an Instagram Story snap of the trio in their seats during the show. (Cohen also brought his eldest child, 4-year-old son Ben, to the parade.)

Adams looked effortlessly chic in a chocolate-colored coat and a matching turtleneck, which she coordinated with silver drop earrings and matching rings. She wore tortoise sunglasses, which perfectly matched Gulbranson’s shades. He sported a black peacoat and a gray scarf.

Adams also documented her day at the festive occasion via her Instagram. “I can’t believe this!!!!!! I get to go to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade today,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “What a dream come true.”

Adams, who flashed her purple tickets in the social media footage, noted that it’s her first time attending the holiday parade.

“This is like, truthfully, something my family and I would watch every Thanksgiving morning,” she further explained in a timestamped post from 6:00 a.m. “Look how cool this is? I’m spoiled!”

Once Adams and Gulbranson made it to their seats beside Cohen, they captured more footage of the parade route and performances.

“Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃 🍁 @Macys 🙏,” Gulbranson captioned a Wednesday snap of the Macy’s flagship decor.

Adams was first linked to Gulbranson earlier this year after they were spotted together in NYC.

His former costar Lindsay Hubbard broke the news of Adams and Gulbranson’s new romance, posting a snap of the twosome holding hands at an Easter bash. Neither Adams nor Gulbranson addressed the pic, but Hubbard, 37, quickly deleted her post and then re-uploaded a cropped version without them.

“It may seem like they’re moving fast, but they don’t care what other people think,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May after Adams and Gulbranson were spotted at a jewelry store. “They’re mad about each other and serious about their future.”

Prior to finding love with Gulbranson, Adams was married to Josh Bourelle from 2016 to 2017. She later got engaged to her Bachelorette season 16 winner, Zac Clark. They split in November 2021.

Gulbranson, for his part, has been linked to his former Summer House costars Hannah Berner and Ciara Miller. He later met Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby at BravoCon 2022 and they dated for three months before going their separate ways in January.