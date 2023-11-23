The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade doesn’t go off without a hitch every year.

The world’s largest parade originally began in 1924 and has become the go-to watch on Turkey Day. From the giant balloons to the musical performances, there’s something for everyone in the household to enjoy before digging into their Thanksgiving dinner.

The parade started with Macy’s employees walking to the store’s first location at Herald Square. The tradition was suspended from 1942 to 1944 when World War II required helium and rubber, forcing the event to hit pause.

Since 1952, families around the United States have been able to watch the broadcast on NBC. But with live TV comes potential on-air mistakes such as injuries and balloon malfunctions.

Keep scrolling for the most memorable on screen mishaps over the years: