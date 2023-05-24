Inside Tayshia Adams Luke Gulbranson-s Serious Romance After Ring Shopping

Taking the next step? Tayshia Adams and Luke Gulbranson are committed to each other amid their whirlwind romance.

“It may seem like they’re moving fast, but they don’t care what other people think,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

According to the insider, the couple have developed significant feelings, adding, “They’re mad about each other and serious about their future.”

Adams, 32, and Gulbranson, 39, first sparked romance rumors after they were seen on several outings in New York City earlier this year. The Summer House alum’s former costar Lindsay Hubbard later confirmed that Gulbranson was dating Adams after posting a photo of the duo holding hands.

“I did not know they were holding hands until everyone started commenting and was like, ‘Oh, they’re holding hands!’ And I was like, ‘Oh s—t, they’re holding hands!’” Hubbard, 36, told Andy Cohen in April about the since-deleted post. “But I understand what it’s like to be in the public and the pressure that you feel from viewers and fans [and] everywhere.”

The former publicist, who is engaged to Carl Radke, hinted that she was asked to remove the post after it went viral. “When Carl and I started dating we were just trying to keep it as private as possible because you want to enjoy those moments, so I understand,” she explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen at the time.

One month later, the former Bachelorette was photographed trying on rings with Gulbranson during a trip to Tiffany & Co. Adams, for her part, was previously married to Josh Bourelle from 2016 to 2017.

The ABC personality went on find love again with Zac Clark after appearing on season 16 of The Bachelorette. The pair got engaged during the December 2020 finale — but ultimately called it quits less than a year later.

“Him and I both know the truth and where we stand, and I’ve actually never said anything in the media about our relationship except for [that] we’re no longer together,” Adams detailed to Us in December 2022. “And I know people might think otherwise, but that’s literally the only statement we’ve ever given out. I think that’s just something about maturity and how we decided to proceed and yeah, at the end of the day, no one else needs to know anything else.”

Adams also explained why she planned to keep her next romance out of the spotlight.

“I think that’s another lesson I’ve learned is I really wanna protect that in the future, and kind of, maybe, keep it quiet and under wraps for a minute and then maybe let the people in on the news after a little while,” she shared. “People are private investigators. I don’t even know how they figure out half the things they do now.”

Gulbranson, meanwhile, has been linked to former costars Hannah Berner and Ciara Miller. More recently, the Winter House star dated Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby for three months before things fizzled out in January.

For more details on Adams and Gulbranson’s romance, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly — on newsstands now.