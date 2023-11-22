Year after year, the holiday season has Us filling up our shopping carts with outfits to commemorate the festive time of year.

More often than not, the best looks are reserved for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. But what about Thanksgiving Day, you ask? We agree that Turkey Day deserves a thoughtful ensemble — even if it’s only donned in the comfort of your home.

With fall in full swing and winter around the corner, the weather outside is not quite frightful, but definitely chilly, allowing for endless fashion pairings that will keep you cozy and chic. Looking for inspiration? Your favorite celebrities have you covered.

Take Gabrielle Union and Blake Lively, for example. Union was a must-see when she was spotted out and about in Soho in November 2023, wearing a brown turtleneck paired with a fringe skirt and knee-high boots. Her look was chic but not over the top, making it Thanksgiving friendly.

Lively, for her part, was spotted in the Big Apple that same month, sporting a plaid blazer with jeans and lace-up boots, combining casual, comfort and sophistication.

Keep scrolling to get more celebrity style inspiration for Thanksgiving: