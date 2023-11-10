Gabrielle Union is a pro at day-to-night dressing — and her latest ensembles have Us taking notes.

The 51-year-old actress was spotted in two different eye-catching looks while out and about in New York City on Thursday, November 9.

For her first look of the day, Union — who was photographed walking around SoHo — channeled her inner cowgirl in a brown turtleneck teamed with a fringe skirt and a thick suede belt that featured a large buckle at the center. Union complemented the pieces with round-toe knee-high boots and gold accessories.

For glam, Union focused on her eyes, rocking winged liner, smokey shadow and dramatic lashes. Her makeup was completed with rosy cheeks and a ‘90s lined lip. The Bring It On star rocked a bob hairstyle with her strands parted to one side.

Hours later, Union stepped out again to attend the opening night of Burberry’s The Knight Bar. The U.K. fashion brand is taking over Temple Bar in NoHo until Thursday, November 16. The eatery will serve a London-inspired menu that includes fish and chips.

For the occasion, Union delivered drama in a red and black button-up shirt that was adorned with ducks, which she wore open, exposing her cleavage. Union styled the top with coordinating pants but in yellow and black. On her feet, Union wore fur-covered purple sandal heels. She finalized her outfit with a dark, floor-length fur coat, which helped her brace the windy New York City night in style. Union complemented the getup with a chic updo and a glossy nude lip.

When it comes to her personal style, Union loves to take risks through patterns, prints, textures and silhouettes.

In an August 2017 interview with WWD, Union said her wardrobe is “ever-evolving.”

“It depends on my mood,” she told the publication. “Some days I get up and I just want to rock joggers. Some days I get up and I’m all about a statement piece, and some days I want a beautiful sheath dress. I’m not one of those people you say ‘boho chic.’ My closet pretty much looks like Intermix. A little high, a little low and a little everything in between.”

Last month, Union made another standout style statement when she attended the Schiaparelli and Neiman Marcus Cocktail event in Los Angeles. At the soirée, she was a must-see in a plunging green jumpsuit that featured a seashell design at the bodice. The one-piece was finished with a corset construction and a straight-leg pant.