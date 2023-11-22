It’s not Thanksgiving without Macy’s annual Thanksgiving Day Parade, but there’s one major change this year.

The Thursday, November 23, broadcast will kick off thirty minutes earlier than previously scheduled parades. This year’s festivities, which marks the 97th procession, kick off at 8:30 a.m. ET and end by noon. In comparison, the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade started at 9:00 a.m. sharp.

True to form, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be broadcast live on NBC, with simulcasts airing on Peacock and Telemundo 47 New York. An encore viewing of the celebration will be shown on NBC at 2 p.m. after the National Dog Show (another Thanksgiving Day staple) crowns its canine champion.

Once the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade begins uptown in New York City, all sorts of floats, character balloons and live performances will make their way down to center stage in front of Macy’s Herald Square outpost.

Related: Celebrities Share Their Favorite Holiday Traditions Christmas pajamas, baking sweet treats and decorating trees with family … oh my! There is no right — or wrong — way to get into the holiday spirit, and many celebrities have shared their favorite traditions during the special season. Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland spent their first Christmas together as an engaged couple in […]

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will once again be hosted by Today show anchors Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker.

“We black out so, no,” Kotb, 59, quipped to Us Weekly in November 2022 when asked if she and Guthrie had any embarrassing moments while emceeing the event. “There will be many coming up this year.”

While they try not to focus on potential flubs, Kotb and Guthrie, 51, do keep the temperatures in mind.

Related: Stuffing! Yams! What Thanksgiving Food Is Most Popular in Your State? Certain Thanksgiving foods are more beloved than others! While some people can’t get enough stuffing — a.k.a. dressing — others are partial to dishes including sweet potato casserole and deviled eggs. House Method, a home design website, compiled a map breaking down the most most-searched savory Thanksgiving dishes in each state and the findings are […]

“I’m a big layerer,” Guthrie told Us. “It’s like tights, socks, the heat tech, the jeans and I try to wear the boots, they’re not even in fashion anymore, that go way up high over your knee because that’s really thick.”

Guthrie completes her look with hand warmers, a scarf and a hat. “It’s ridiculous. It’s like we’re infernos,” Kotb chimed in. “We’re burning inside.”

This year’s parade will also feature a number of star-studded performances. The lineup includes Jessie James Decker, Brandy, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, En Vogue, Pentatonix and Jon Batiste. Certain Broadway productions — including & Juliet, Back to the Future: The Musical and Spamalot — as well as the Radio City Rockettes will also perform special numbers.

Cher, for her part, is set to make her parade debut to close out the show. The legendary singer, 77, will arrive just as Santa Claus rolls up in his sleigh, signaling the shift to the winter holidays. The appearance comes shortly after Cher released her first holiday album, succinctly titled Christmas.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on NBC on Thursday, November 23, at 8:30 a.m. ET.