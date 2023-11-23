Andy Cohen is reporting live from the 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — and he has questions about the lackluster Snoopy balloon.

“No disrespect to Snoopy, but he seems like he’s skimming the street a little bit. I don’t know what the problem is here,” the 55-year-old Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host said via Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 23. “He needs to take wind a little bit. He’s a little droopy.”

Cohen was watching the parade with his 4-year-old son, Ben.

“OK the Wimpy Kid has a wimpy hand here,” Cohen continued as the Diary of a Wimpy Kid cartoon character balloon made its way down the New York City streets. “Little deflated. We’re a little worried about this.”

Cohen called on Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, who he could see from his spot, to look into the situation.

“We don’t know what’s happening to these balloons,” the Real Housewives producer said. “I need Hodes and Savannah to get to the bottom of this.”

Cohen wasn’t the only one with concerns about the conditions of the balloons. Viewers are home took to X (formerly Twitter) to joke about Snoopy.

“Snoopy looks a little hung over after Thanksgiving Eve 😵,” one person wrote.

Another viewer tweeted, “Snoopy? more like Droopy.”

A third fan pointed out that Snoopy’s hat was sliding down to cover his eyes, tweeting, “Snoopy can’t see!!!!”

“What is going on with the balloons this year? Greg Heffley’s withered hand, Snoopy’s deflated hat 🫠 #MacysThanksgivingDayParade,” a fourth person tweeted.

A fifth viewer wrote, “All the balloons being semi-deflated in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a whole mood. 🫠😂 #AWholeMood #MacysThanksgivingDayParade.”

Other people tuning in were upset about the situation. “Has anyone else noticed all the balloons are slightly deflated? Is this where my tax payer dollars are going? to deflated balloons?? i WONT stand for this #deflategate,” one person tweeted.

Some social media users had theories about the lackluster balloons. “It must be windy in NYC, all the balloons are semi deflated. #macysthanksgivingdayparade,” a viewer wrote.

Cohen, for his part, returned to Instagram to praise the Blue Heeler puppy balloon, which had a bit more life in it.

“Here’s Bluey in great condition. Ben, he looks good, right?” he asked his son. “We love Bluey.”

The 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade ends at 12 p.m. ET.