The ball is getting ready to drop, and the stars are going all out to ring in 2024.

Kelsea Ballerini is celebrating New Year’s Eve from Paris, where she is vacationing with boyfriend Chase Stokes.

“Healing the past and falling in love in the present happening in lockstep, unabashedly existing in the art of starting over,” Ballerini, 30, wrote in part via Instagram on Sunday, December 23, recapping the highlights of the past year. “Leaning into whimsy. Adventure. Magic. Mystery. Horoscopes. Full moons. Manifesting. Breathing.”

She concluded: “Leaving his boots by the front door to let me know he’s coming back to me. I’m coming back to me too.”

Ballerini, who finalized her divorce from Morgan Evans in 2022, sparked romance rumors with Stokes, 31, in January. They made their red carpet debut at the CMT Awards in April.

“Small dump for a big year. Be safe tonight and sometimes fashion is hard ❤️ cheers 🥂,” Stokes wrote via his own Instagram on Sunday, sharing several pics of Ballerini in Paris.

Keep scrolling to see how the stars celebrated New Year’s Eve: