Rishi Singh and Maria Ramirez tied the knot one week after going public with their relationship.

“I’m very bad [at expressing] my feelings,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum, 34, said in a clip shared via his Instagram Story on Thursday, February 1. “But I just want to lose myself in front of you. I want to lose my everything in front of you. With both [of my] knees, because when you respect, you respectfully — will you be mine? Will you marry me?”

Ramirez, who donned a teal and gold sari, jokingly asked Singh to try the proposal again before she said yes.

“Babe, I love you,” she replied. “Of course.”

As he put the ring on her finger, a series of pyrotechnics went off and the duo danced in front of their loved ones. Shortly after the pair got engaged, the wedding ceremony was quickly underway as they began their multi-day festivities.

Following their proposal, the couple switched their outfits into matching green ensembles as they entered their wedding venue. Ramirez shared a clip via her Instagram Story on Thursday of her and her soon-to-be-husband dancing with each other as they were surrounded by loved ones and colored smoke cannons going off.

Later that night, Ramirez also shared a snap of her engagement ring and hand henna design that she got inked for the occasion.

On Friday, February 2, Ramirez posted a selfie of her all ready for the next phase of her celebration. She donned orange floral jewelry that matched her makeup look. She also shared a photo of her and Singh outside covered in flower petals as they both rocked orange traditional Indian wedding attire.

Singh, for his part, shared his and Ramirez’s official engagement photo alongside a loving quote.

“As we walk hand in hand, the world around us fades away, leaving just the two of us. It’s a powerful reminder of our unity, our shared dreams, and the love that binds us together,” the message read. “Each step we take is a testament to our emotional commitment, and every moment spent together is a treasure. I cherish these strolls, and I cherish you.”

Singh was featured on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Before making things official with Ramirez late last month, he was previously engaged to Jen Boecher. However, the exes officially called it quits in November 2023.

“Jen and I have mutually decided to part ways,” he said via his Instagram at the time. “This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure, but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and respect we have will always be, and our shared memories are forever.”