Usher and wife Jennifer Goicoechea’s Las Vegas elopement was a spur-of-the-moment decision.

“They didn’t spend months planning it, but it came together beautifully nevertheless,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Usher says Jenn’s the best partner he could ever hope for so he figured why not do it in Vegas?”

The insider also notes that Usher, 45, knows that Goicoechea, 40, “always has his back” which is comforting to the singer.

The couple officially exchanged vows after five years of dating following Usher’s performance in his star-studded Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on February 11.

“We can confirm Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family,” a rep for the R&B singer told Us a few days after the game. “They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes.”

One day before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers took the field, Us confirmed that Usher and Goicoechea obtained a marriage license. In November 2023, Usher opened up about the couple’s special connection.

“I have an amazing partner, a support system,” he told People. “We have any [sic] amazing dynamic between our relationship where I’m able to be passionate still about what I do and have an incredible partner to work through some of the harder times as a young man dealing with children and dealing with the dynamic of how you communicate with them.”

Usher and Goicoechea were first linked in 2016 but didn’t confirm their romance until three years later. In September 2020, the twosome welcomed their first child together, daughter Sovereign. They expanded their family with son Sire in October 2021. (Usher also shares sons Cinco and Naviyd with ex-wife Tameka Foster.)

The Grammy winner exclusively opened up to Us in February 2023 about how he tries to prioritize his family life with his busy schedule.

“The biggest challenge, period, is balance. Trying to make enough time for it all and still have enough for yourself,” he explained. “Because you don’t have personal balance and you can’t balance it out for them.”

Usher shared that while work is important for him, he always wants to make sure he’s present for his family’s special moments too.

“I really want to be at every recital, [I] wanna be at every basketball game. I want to be at every step,” he noted. “And God willing, I’m able to instill very incredible valuable things, lessons that’ll help assist them when I’m not around, believe it or not, that’s when it actually applies. And it matters more than anything.”

Watch the exclusive video above for more details on Usher and Goicoechea’s relationship — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.