Usher keep his personal life out of the public eye, but the longtime musician is a doting dad.

The singer made his musical debut in the 1990s and has become a total success story since then, even kicking off a Las Vegas residency in 2022 and performing at Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. Usher may be booked and busy professionally for the foreseeable future, but he’s always keeping family at the forefront of his mind.

“The biggest challenge, period, is balance — trying to make enough time for it all and still have enough for yourself,” he told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2023. “Because you don’t have personal balance and you can’t balance it out for them.”

While he’s not a married man at the moment, Usher has found love multiple times, allowing him to expand his family with four kids.

Keep scrolling to get to know the members of Usher’s family:

Jonnetta Patton

Usher’s mom was his manager during the beginning of his career. However, they eventually decided to part ways professionally. That being said, Patton took her entrepreneurial prowess and started her own brands, including J’s Kitchen Culinary Incubator in Georgia.

Usher Raymond III

Usher’s father died in January 2008. The artist has spoken about reconnecting with his father before he died.

“I was happy that I did, happy that I got closure, happy that I forgave him for not being there and that I knew he really did love me,” Usher told The Mirror in 2012.

Tameka Foster

Usher was married to Foster for two years, filing for divorce in 2009. The exes share two kids together.

Usher “Cinco”

The singer continued his family’s namesake by welcoming son Usher “Cinco” Raymond V with Foster in November 2007. Cinco was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 6 years old.

“I make sure to stay available as a dad at all times for my children, while staying committed to the thing that sparked my passion at a very young age. I hope that it’s an inspiration to my kids. I have this dynamic that works for me,” Usher told Ebony in November 2023. “My work allows me to be able to spend significant amounts of time with my kids and also be able to remain committed to what it is I love to do.”

However, he noted that the “balance is not easy” noting that he has “a heightened sense of anxiety, especially having a child dealing with a disease like type 1 diabetes.”

Naviyd Ely

Usher welcomed his second son with Foster in December 2008.

Grace Miguel

Following his divorce from Foster, Usher moved on with Miguel. They secretly wed in 2015 and were married for three years before he filed for divorce in 2018.

Jenn Goicoechea

Usher and Goicoechea knew each other for years before they started dating. Their romantic relationship kicked off in 2019, and they have since welcomed two kids together.

Sovereign Bo

Usher and Goicoechea welcomed their daughter in September 2020.

“Sovereign, man, is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name,” Usher told Extra of her name. “She’s definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo — Bo is at the end of it, so [she’s] my little ‘reign-bo.'”

Sire Castrello

The singer welcomed his fourth child — his second with Goicoechea — a year later in September 2021.