When it comes to fashion, Usher just gets it.

The Grammy winner’s sense of style is just as impressive as his stellar vocals. Take Paris Fashion Week in 2023, for example. The hitmaker attended multiple shows in looks that deserved a standing ovation. At the Chanel presentation, Usher dazzled in a tweed blazer paired with a crisp white button-up shirt, which he accessorized with several pearl necklaces.

A few days prior, the Tennessee native dared to wear head-to-toe polka dots to sit front row at the Marni preview. His getup included a long red coat, matching pants and puffy crimson sneakers.

Making a fashion statement comes natural to Usher, and he’s no rookie. Back in 2013, he attended the season 4 premiere of The Voice wearing a black crewneck and cool leather joggers. A few years prior, he made a case for white dress shoes at the World Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Keep scrolling to bask in Usher’s best style moments of all time: