Usher was visibly emotional while performing on stage during his 100th and final show for his My Way Las Vegas residency.

The singer, 45, dropped to his knees and placed his face in his hands while performing “Without You,” per fan footage on Saturday, December 2. Usher’s dancers surrounded him on stage and cheered him on.

After a few beats, Usher stood up, but quickly turned his back to the crowd as his dancers circled him and patted him on the shoulder. The eight-time Grammy winner then proceeded to sing the last lyrics to the song and encouraged his audience members to join in.

“God bless you, I love you,” he said at the end of the clip.

The following day, Usher took to X (formerly Twitter) to repost a video of a 2004 interview where he spoke to Trevor Nelson. At the time, Usher said if he went to Las Vegas, it would be “the most phenomenal thing you’ve ever seen in your life.”

“I saw it then…look at me now,” Usher captioned his retweet of the clip on Sunday, December 3.

Usher announced in September 2020 that he would hold a residency from July 2021 to January 2022 (he went on to extend the residency until the end of 2023.) “I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas,” he said in a statement at the time.

While his Las Vegas residency is coming to a close, Usher will soon be gearing up to perform at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement in September. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

On top of both shows, Usher also balances raising four children. (He shares sons Usher V, 16, and Naviyd Ely, 14, with ex-wife Tameka Foster. He also is a father to daughter Sovereign Bo, 3, and son Sire Castrello, 2, whom he shares with current partner Jenn Goicoechea.)

“The biggest challenge, period, is balance — trying to make enough time for it all and still have enough for yourself,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “Because you don’t have personal balance and you can’t balance it out for them. I really want to be at every recital, [I] wanna be at every basketball game. I want to be at every step.”

He continued: “And God willing, I’m able to instill very incredible valuable things, lessons that’ll help assist them when I’m not around, believe it or not, that’s when it actually applies. And it matters more than anything.”