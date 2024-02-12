Usher and Jenn Goicoechea have more to celebrate on Super Bowl Sunday.

The R&B singer, 45, and Goicoechea, 40, reportedly obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada, on Thursday, February 8, according to People.

Neither Usher nor Goicoechea have addressed their reported marital plans. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

The twosome, who were first linked in December 2016, share sons Sovereign, 3, and Sire, 2. Usher also shares older sons Cinco and Naviyd with ex-wife Tameka Foster, whom he divorced in 2009 after two years of marriage.

Usher, who was previously married to Grace Miguel between 2015 and 2018, makes sure to balance his accomplished musical career with his family.

“The biggest challenge, period, is balance — trying to make enough time for it all and still have enough for yourself,” Usher exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2023. “Because you don’t have personal balance and you can’t balance it out for them.”

He continued at the time, “I really want to be at every recital, [I] wanna be at every basketball game. I want to be at every step. And God willing, I’m able to instill very incredible valuable things, lessons that’ll help assist them when I’m not around, believe it or not, that’s when it actually applies. And it matters more than anything.”

Usher and Goicoechea’s potential wedding would follow his Super Bowl LVIII halftime show. He headlined the Apple Music concert on Sunday, February 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Sin City.

“I think about what our country has kind of represented for Black artists, you know, having to at some point go through kitchens to even be able to perform for an audience, but they had to leave back through that same door, fear for their lives as they went to the next state to do the same thing,” he told Good Morning America earlier this month of his performance inspiration. “So I’m coming through the front door with this one.”

The “Yeah!” artist added, “I didn’t start where I am now, and I didn’t get there by myself. So, everybody that has been a part of it, I’m carrying them with me. All of my fans, my loved ones, the people who may have felt like they have been forgotten, they haven’t. I’m carrying you right with me when I walk on that stage that night.”

Usher has teased special guests might join his 15-minute set but kept the specifics under wraps until the big moment. He was ultimately joined by the likes of Ludacris, Alicia Keys and H.E.R.