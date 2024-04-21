Christina Hendricks tied the knot with George Bianchini during a star-studded wedding in New Orleans.

The couple exchanged vows at the Napoleon House on Saturday, April 20, alongside a star-studded guest list including celebs like Mad Men creator Matt Weiner, Christian Siriano and Mae Whitman. The ceremony was officiated by Shirley Manson, lead singer of the rock band Garbage.

Hendricks, 48, stunned in a white long-sleeve lace gown with a matching headpiece while Bianchini rocked a plum plaid-printed suit.

The pair chose to wed in New Orleans because it holds a special place in their hearts both before and after meeting one another.

“New Orleans is a place that I always loved to go before I met George, and a place that he always loved to go before he met me,” Hendricks explained to People in an interview published on Sunday, April 21. “And then when we first started dating or meeting up, because we lived across the country from one another, it was the place in the middle. It just feels like our city together, even though we both loved it individually.”

For their nuptials, the Good Girls alum told the outlet that she selected plum, blush and chocolate shades, which she called “gothic, moody and sexy,” alongside Queen Anne’s lace. “George and I are both ex-goths, so that speaks to us,” she noted.

Hendricks added that the couple could have chosen not to make their “commitment” official with a wedding, but they decided to honor their love with a ceremony.

“There is a romance to it, there’s a celebration about it, and there is also just something that makes you feel different,” she said. “There’s something that says, ‘You’re not going anywhere and I’m not going anywhere.’”

The Mad Men star announced her engagement to Bianchini in March 2023 and revealed there was more than one proposal. “We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever. @steadig,” she captioned a snap of the twosome.

The duo were first linked in 2021 after attending a Christian Siriano exhibition together. Bianchini — who worked behind the scenes on Good Girls before the 2021 series finale – subsequently appeared in several of Hendricks’ social media posts.

Before moving on with Bianchini, Hendricks was married to Geoffrey Arend for 10 years. Us Weekly broke the news of their separation in October 2019.