Doubly romantic! Christina Hendricks announced her engagement to boyfriend George Bianchini, revealing that there was more than one proposal.

The Mad Men alum, 47, celebrated the milestone via Instagram on Friday, March 10. “We proposed to each other and we said yes!!! I will love and care for him forever. @steadig,” she captioned a loved-up photo of herself and the camera operator.

In the sweet snap, Bianchini stood behind Hendricks with his hands resting on her waist. He looked dapper in a grey suit, while the Good Girls alum donned a black wrap dress with white polka dots.

Fans and famous friends were quick to gush over the couple’s big moment. “Christina!!! I love you, so happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Kat Dennings commented, while former Good Girls costar Mae Whitman wrote, “YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY Mr and Mrs Seagull!!!!!!!”

Hendricks’ fellow Mad Men alum January Jones also chimed in, writing, “Yayayayayayay!!!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

Debi Mazar commented, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” as Anna Camp added a handful of heart-eye emojis and red hearts.

The twosome were first linked in 2021 after attending a Christian Siriano exhibition together. Bianchini — who worked behind the scenes on Good Girls before its 2021 series finale — has appeared in several of Hendricks’ social media uploads since their romance began.

“She wore all her Scottish fineries and therefore felt no guilt, for convincing her fella to slip into a kilt. @belmondroyalscotsman #royalscotsman @steadig #luxurytrains,” she captioned a carousel of Instagram photos with her beau in November 2022.

Earlier that year, the pair dressed up for a weekend of Academy Awards events. The Lost River actress shared a photo of herself and Bianchini posing on a walkway at golden hour before celebrating at the March 2022 ceremony.

Before moving on with Bianchini, the Emmy nominee was married to Geoffrey Arend for 10 years. The former couple tied the knot in New York in 2009, and Us Weekly broke the news of their split in October 2019.

“Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities,” the pair told Us in a joint statement. “Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.”

Hendricks and Arend, 45, added: “We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so.”

The Toy Story 4 star filed for divorce two months later. In December 2019 court docs obtained by Us, she listed the duo’s date of separation as April of that year. She did not request spousal support or attorney’s fees from Arend. The actors reportedly settled their divorce the same month Hendricks submitted the paperwork.