



Going their separate ways. Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend have split after 10 years of marriage, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

“Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities,” the pair said in a joint statement to Us on Thursday, October 17. “Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.”

The statement concluded: “We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so.”

The Toy Story 4 star, 44, and the Madam Secretary actor , 41, tied the knot in October 2009 in New York.

Earlier this month, Arend posted a cryptic message on the twosome’s 10th wedding anniversary via Instagram. “Anytime you’re feeling low, bookend yourself in dogs,” he captioned photos of himself with his pets on October 11. “Can’t recommend it enough.”

Hendricks, who is currently filming the third season of NBC’s Good Girls, got real about her relationship in her May 2014 cover story for Health magazine. “We’ve decided that we are not really interested in having children,” she explained at the time. “It seems like it’s expected that you’d want to have kids.”

She continued: “It’s just very normal for people to say, ‘Well, when you guys have kids …’ And then when I say, ‘Actually I don’t think we’re going to do that,’ people will say, ‘Oh, you say that now …’ It doesn’t bother me, though. And, you know, there’s a small chance I could change my mind.”

The American Woman actress previously raved about meeting Arend in 2007 after being introduced by her Mad Men costar Vincent Kartheiser.

“Geoffrey walked in and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’ He had amazing hair and was all disheveled — he was running late and everyone was waiting for him. He just came in with this very high energy,” she told Cosmopolitan UK for its March 2012 issue. “He was just charming, funny and very magnetic. I got his number that night under the pretense of, ‘We could just be friends.’ And of course, I immediately went home and Googled him.’”

Hendricks later joked to Lucky magazine in 2013 about keeping the spark alive, noting that she never wore sweatpants in front of the actor: “I can’t do that to my husband, not after just three years of marriage.”

