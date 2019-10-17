Christina Hendricks and Geoffrey Arend: The Way They Were

Christina Hendricks and husband Geoffrey Arend gave fans a small glimpse into their private marriage before Us Weekly broke the news of their split in October 2019.

The estranged couple tied the knot in October 2009 after being introduced by her Mad Men costar Vincent Kartheiser in 2007.

“Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities,” they said in a joint statement to Us in October 2019. “Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.”

The statement continued: “We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so.”

Years earlier, Hendricks raved about meeting Arend for the first time. “Geoffrey walked in and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’ He had amazing hair and was all disheveled — he was running late and everyone was waiting for him. He just came in with this very high energy,” the actress told Cosmopolitan UK in the March 2012 issue. “He was just charming, funny and very magnetic. I got his number that night under the pretense of, ‘We could just be friends.’ And of course, I immediately went home and Googled him.”

The pair mostly kept to themselves throughout their relationship but occasionally opened up about their quirky connection.

“When I first started dating my husband, I had this weird fascination with the circus and clowns and old carnival things and sideshow freaks and all that. About a month after we started dating, he bought me this amazing black-and-white photo book on the circus in the 1930s, and I started sobbing. Which freaked him out,” Hendricks admitted in the May 2010 issue of Esquire. “I thought, ‘Oh, my God, I mentioned this three or four weeks ago and talked about it briefly, but he was really listening to me.’ And he actually went out and researched and found this thing for me. It was amazing.”

Scroll to revisit Hendricks and Arend’s 10-year marriage before their split.