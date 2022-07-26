A complicated situation. The real reason behind Good Girls‘ shocking cancelation has continued to be a topic of discussion.

The NBC series, which premiered in February 2018, followed three suburban mothers who get caught up in the world of crime while trying to make ends meet. Viewers saw Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman bring the fictional friend group to life as they dealt with the aftermath of a successful robbery that turned into gang heists.

Ahead of the show’s season 4 finale, news broke that Good Girls would not be returning for another season. “Feel too sad and confused to look at phone but just a little look back at some of the best times with my girls,” Whitman wrote via Instagram Story in June 2021. “Love my pals on this cast so much and love you guys who loved the show. It was such a joy being Annie and I’m forever grateful to you for supporting us. K me go cry now.”

At the time, fans speculated that a costar rift may have led to the unexpected cancelation. Costars Hendricks and Manny Montana raised eyebrows over the years with their public statements about playing love interests on the show.

The actor previously offered a glimpse at how the duo approached their scenes together, telling “The Total Celebrity Show” podcast in 2020, “We come in, do our job, and then go home. It’s very business-like.”

Hendricks, for her part, also opened up about where her relationship with her coworker stands off screen. “He’s a great actor and we have great chemistry working together and … He’s just … It’s just a very sort of respectful work,” she told Medium in 2019. “You know, it’s funny, because I know people love [Beth and Rio]. We, of course … love that. It’s exciting and stuff. But it’s not as … it’s much more professional than anyone would think.”

The Mad Men actress later hinted at tension when she pointed out that Montana doesn’t address her by her actual name. “Manny calls [me] Chris,” Hendricks explained during a panel at 92nd Street Y in 2021. “No one in my life calls me Chris. It’s not my name. I think it’s totally stupid. And he’s never taken the chance to realize that I hate it. It’s really weird.”

In July 2022, Retta revealed she was still upset about the turn of events because Good Girls was “very close” to getting a season 5 renewal. “One person ruined it for all of cast and crew and so it’s not back,” she claimed during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

According to the Parks and Recreation alum, issues behind the scenes made it difficult to move forward. “I think it was a little too close to when [the writers] would have to start [season 5 scripts] and figure out story, so … no,” Retta explained after being asked why the costar wasn’t written off. “Trust me, Kelly, I’m salty!”

Scroll on for a breakdown of Good Girls‘ controversial cancelation: