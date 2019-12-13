Christina Hendricks Files for Divorce From Geoffrey Arend





Making it official. Christina Hendricks filed for divorce from Geoffrey Arend on Friday, December 13, nearly two months after Us Weekly broke the news of their split.

The 44-year-old Good Girls star filed paperwork to end her 10-year marriage to the 41-year-old Madam Secretary actor in Los Angeles, Us can confirm. According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Hendricks listed the pair’s date of separation as April 19, 2019. The Mad Men alum, who is hoping to legally restore her last name, is not seeking spousal support or attorney’s fees from Arend.

The twosome, who tied the knot in October 2009 in New York, confirmed their split in a statement to Us days after their 10-year wedding anniversary.

“Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities,” their joint statement read. “Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs. We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in this transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so.”

Earlier this month, an eyewitness told Us that Hendricks appeared to be in good spirits at producer Jennifer Klein‘s holiday party in L.A.

“She was drinking Don Julio cocktails, mingling, chatting with Dave Annable for a bit and dancing with Machine Gun Kelly on the dance floor,” the onlooker explained.

The actress also took herself on a solo date to see singer Angel Olsen perform in L.A. on December 6.

“My #selfdate to see @angelolsenmusic tonight. It was so extraordinary I can’t describe,” she wrote via Instagram. “When you see an artist that unique and talented it’s an inspiration to work harder #palacetheaterlosangeles #angelolsen #solodate.”